Anthony Davis on LeBron James, Lakers: 'I'll Put Our Roster Up Against Anybody'July 13, 2019
The Los Angeles Lakers have spent this offseason retooling their roster around four-time NBA MVP LeBron James, and Anthony Davis believes his new squad has assembled enough talent to compete for a championship.
"I'll put our roster up against anybody," Davis said during his introductory press conference Saturday.
The six-time All-Star also talked about the opportunity to play alongside James:
Lakers Introduce Anthony Davis