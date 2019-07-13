Anthony Davis on LeBron James, Lakers: 'I'll Put Our Roster Up Against Anybody'

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have spent this offseason retooling their roster around four-time NBA MVP LeBron James, and Anthony Davis believes his new squad has assembled enough talent to compete for a championship.

"I'll put our roster up against anybody," Davis said during his introductory press conference Saturday.

The six-time All-Star also talked about the opportunity to play alongside James:

