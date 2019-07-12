Florida QB Feleipe Franks Signs Contract with Red Sox, Expected to Play Football

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks will be headed back to Gainesville for his redshirt junior season, but the former high-school baseball star is keeping his long-term options open after signing a contract with the Boston Red Sox.

Alex Speier of the Boston Globe (h/t Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports) reported Friday the Sox announced the signing of five players including Franks, who Boston picked in the 31st round of the 2019 MLB draft.

Speier provided more context while also noting Franks' $40,000 signing bonus.

"The Red Sox signed Franks for $40,000," Speier tweeted. "He’s expressed interest in exploring pro baseball with the Sox down the road, but TBD if he ever does so or if, like prior Sox draft pick/signee Jeff Driskel (also from Florida), he doesn’t end up doing so.

"If Franks doesn’t end up pursuing a football career, the Red Sox would have him come to spring training as a pitcher. He got on a mound for the first time in five years after being drafted and touched 94 mph."

As Speier noted, Franks isn't heading to Sox camp just yet. After Boston drafted him, Franks offered a quote in a Gator press release that quieted any talk of him leaving school.

"I'm flattered that the Red Sox picked me this afternoon," Franks said. "However, I'm living out my dream being the quarterback of the Florida Gators. We're all working extremely hard this offseason and I cannot wait to hit the field this fall."

Franks does not play baseball for the Gators, but he was a standout baseball and football star for Wakulla High School in Crawfordville, Florida. Perfect Game ranked Franks as the 117th-best player in the state from the high school class of 2016.

Franks has been the Gators' starting quarterback for two seasons. Last year, he helped lead Florida to a 10-3 record and a No. 7 ranking in the Associated Press poll. The 21-year-old completed 58.4 percent of his passes for 24 touchdowns and six interceptions, and he also rushed for 350 yards and seven more scores.

This season's preseason AP poll isn't out yet, but Wayne Staats of NCAA.com placed the Gators eighth in his top-25 ranking.