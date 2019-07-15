The Most Brutal Blockbuster MLB Trade Deadline Fails Since 2000

11 of 11

Date: July 31, 2010

To CLE: RHP Corey Kluber

To STL: RHP Jake Westbrook, LHP Nick Greenwood

To SD: OF Ryan Ludwick

At the time, this trade made headlines as a Ryan Ludwick-for-Jake Westbrook swap.

Ludwick had a .827 OPS with 11 home runs at the time of the trade. His production dipped following the deal, though, and he was sent to the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash considerations exactly one year later.

Westbrook had a 4.65 ERA in 21 starts leading up to the deadline. He posted a solid 3.48 ERA in 12 starts in St. Louis, signed a new two-year, $16.5 million deal with the team during the offseason and helped the team to a World Series title in 2011.

For posterity, this will be known as the Corey Kluber trade.

While he was unranked among the San Diego Padres' top 30 prospects at the start of the 2010 season, Kluber impressed at the Double-A level, posting a 3.45 ERA with 136 strikeouts in 122.2 innings.

After an inauspicious debut in 2011 and a 5.14 ERA in 12 starts in 2012, he became a regular in the 2013 rotation with a 3.85 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 136 strikeouts in 147.1 innings.

The following year, he was the AL Cy Young winner, rapidly emerging as one of baseball's elite pitchers. He added another Cy Young trophy to his mantle in 2017, and in nine seasons with the Indians, he's gone 98-58 with a 3.16 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 1,461 strikeouts in 1,341.2 innings for 33.2 WAR.

He was also instrumental in the team reaching the World Series in 2016, posting a dominant 1.83 ERA over six postseason starts.

So while the Jake Arrieta trade may have had a bigger impact on the Cubs organization, the Kluber deal is an easy pick for the No. 1 spot in terms of sheer lopsidedness.

