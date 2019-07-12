Rockets Trade Rumors: Andre Iguodala, Tyson Chandler Targets Post-Westbrook Deal

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 12, 2019

Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala (9) against the Denver Nuggets during an NBA basketball game in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, April 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets are reportedly pursuing a pair of veterans to fill out their roster after agreeing to a trade for Russell Westbrook with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Rockets are primarily focused on landing Andre Iguodala in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies.

They are also reportedly interested in signing free-agent center Tyson Chandler.

      

