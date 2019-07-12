Rockets Trade Rumors: Andre Iguodala, Tyson Chandler Targets Post-Westbrook Deal

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets are reportedly pursuing a pair of veterans to fill out their roster after agreeing to a trade for Russell Westbrook with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Rockets are primarily focused on landing Andre Iguodala in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies.

They are also reportedly interested in signing free-agent center Tyson Chandler.

