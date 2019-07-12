NBA Rumors: Chris Paul, James Harden Tension Didn't Factor into Westbrook Trade

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Russell Westbrook's pending arrival to the Houston Rockets reportedly has everything to do with Westbrook's desire to reunite with James Harden and nothing to do with alleged tension between Harden and Chris Paul.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported Thursday night that a source disclosed to him the rift between Harden and Paul was considered "manageable" and "didn't factor into the decision to make the trade for Russell Westbrook."

"That would not have driven us to do something we otherwise wouldn't have done," the anonymous source added to MacMahon.

Earlier Thursday evening, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Rockets traded Paul, along with 2024 and 2026 first-round picks and pick swaps for 2021 and 2025, to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Westbrook.

