Video: Russell Westbrook Hosted Comedy Show in Oklahoma During Rockets Trade

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 12, 2019

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) gestures to the crowd in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Oklahoma City. Westbrook became just the second player in NBA history to have 20 points, 20 rebounds and 20 assists in a game as the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 119-103. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Russell Westbrook was the biggest story in sports Thursday night, but he was too busy to acknowledge the moment.

The Oklahoma City Thunder point guard was traded to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Chris Paul and draft picks, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. When that news broke, he was hosting a comedy show in Tulsa, Oklahoma:

While he came out to a big applause, it's unknown who knew what about the player's future at that time.

As Robby Kalland of Uproxx noted, doors opened for the comedy show at 7:30 p.m. CT, four minutes after the trade was announced on Twitter.

Westbrook likely knew he was headed to Houston at that point, but he kept his commitment to the people of Oklahoma before moving on for the next phase of his career.

