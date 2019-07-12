NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Details on Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul Trade

NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Details on Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul TradeJuly 12, 2019
After seven long years, Russell Westbrook is reuniting with James Harden.
The triple-double maestro is going to be a Houston Rocket, and Chris Paul is going to lead the rebuilding Oklahoma City Thunder in his place.
As Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported, the Thunder are trading Westbrook for Paul, two first-round picks and the rights to two pick-swaps:
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to trade Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets for Chris Paul, first-round picks in 2024 and 2026, pick swaps in 2021 and 2025, league sources tell ESPN.
Earlier this week, reports suggested that, in light of Westbrook and the Thunder's expected split, the 30-year-old was most likely to end up with the Miami Heat.
Despite that, negotiations stalled, and Brian Windhorst of ESPN's sudden reporting that the Rockets were interested was even more suddenly followed up with them successfully getting their man.
The price for replacing Paul with a former MVP who has averaged a triple-double for the past three seasons?
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the deal includes a number of sweeteners:
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Pick protections in Thunder/Rockets, Russell Westbrook/Chris Paul trade: 2024 first round pick, protected 1-4 2026 first round pick, protected 1-4 2025 swap, 1-20 protected 2021 swap, protected 1-4 -- OKC can swap Clippers pick or Heat pick.
After Paul was regularly banged up and missed 24 games in a Rockets season that culminated in a first-round exit to the Portland Trail Blazers, Houston now gets to run it back with Westbrook at the helm.
Despite shooting a full 6.8 percent worse than Paul from deep, the 30-year-old is four years younger and a healthier, more dynamic athlete and scorer.
Westbrook has said he will improve as a shooter, but his impact and efficiency should improve regardless as he's surrounded by better spacing on a Houston team that's built—by a coach and front office committed to pace and space—with players who can hit threes.
Despite conflicting reports, Wojnarowski noted Houston was Westbrook's preferred destination all along.
The Thunder, however, prefer to live in the future, where the future appears to be bright, per Bobby Marks of ESPN:
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Need to factor in that with the recent trades, OKC will likely retain the 2020 first (top 20 protected to Philly) and 2022 first (top 14 protected to Atlanta). From 2020 to 2026: 15 first-round picks and the swap rights in 4 years.
And Thunder general manager Sam Presti may not be finished yet. The Heat wanted to pair Jimmy Butler with a star point guard but didn't want to shell out the assets for Westbrook, and Wojnarowski reported they may be in play for Paul:
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Houston hoped to find third-team destination preferable to Chris Paul, but ultimately leaves it OKC to execute next step once Presti confers w/ CP3 agent Leon Rose. Miami remains possibility for Paul (3 years, $124M) -- and OKC obviously has picks to incentivize deal, if needed.
Paul's contract, although similarly bloated, has one year less than Westbrook's and, at 34 years old, his asking price should be much lower.
It's unclear what pieces would be involved, but Paul's fit in a rebuilding Oklahoma City is not ideal, although the bold, flashy guard's style would suit Miami perfectly.
