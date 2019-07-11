Nick Young: 'No Coming Back From' D'Angelo Russell Beef from Lakers Tenure

Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young (0) and teammate guard D'Angelo Russell (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Gus Ruelas)
Gus Ruelas/Associated Press

Nick Young still isn't ready to forgive D'Angelo Russell.

Young appeared on 95.7 The Game and said "Nah we can't be cool. ... There's no coming back from that," when asked if he was on good terms with the Golden State Warriors guard (h/t Chris Montano of House of Highlights).

The two were teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers in 2016, and video emerged showing Russell asking Young about being with other women even though he was engaged to rapper Iggy Azalea.

Baxter Holmes and Marc Stein reported at the time for ESPN.com that teammates' trust in Russell was "eroding" when the video surfaced. It's noted Young didn't seem to realize he was being taped during the private conversation. 

Los Angeles traded Russell to the Brooklyn Nets in 2017 as part of the package that landed it Brook Lopez and a first-round pick.

He never fully lived up to his potential on the Lakers after they selected him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft, but he was an All-Star for Brooklyn last season.

The Ohio State product also figures to be an important part of the Warriors as a replacement for Klay Thompson while the sharp-shooter recovers from a torn ACL.

Young signed with the Warriors during the same summer the Lakers traded Russell and helped lead them to the 2018 title. He hasn't played an NBA game since December when he was a member of the Denver Nuggets.

Young has experience as a role player in Golden State alongside Stephen Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green, but don't expect him to offer much advice to Russell given his latest comments.

