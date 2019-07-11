Anthony Davis Rumors: Rich Paul Pushed for Knicks Trade as Well as Lakers Deal

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Rich Paul, the agent for LeBron James and Anthony Davis, is reportedly very keen on having a client on the New York Knicks.

That could have included Davis.

Marc Berman of the New York Post reported Wednesday that Paul made attempts to secure a trade for Davis to the Knicks while also negotiating with the Lakers. Berman added that Davis could be a target for the Knicks as a 2020 free agent because of the value Paul sees in the New York market.

The Knicks reportedly never made an offer for Davis, however, before he was traded to the Lakers for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, three first-round picks and a pick swap in 2023.

Paul could see one of his clients in New York, with Berman reporting that Marcus Morris is considering backing out of his two-year, $20 million agreement with the San Antonio Spurs to sign a one-year, $14.8 million pact with the Knicks.

According to Berman, "Some agents are furious at Morris" for reneging on the deal with San Antonio, and his decision "could put next year's July free agency into a precarious spot."

"[Spurs coach] Gregg Popovich has to be blowing a gasket," an NBA source told Berman. As for Davis, Paul has maintained that the 26-year-old superstar will hit free agency next season. Before Davis was traded, Paul told S.L. Price of Sports Illustrated: "Where he's going to land? I have no idea. And it don't matter. We're going into free agency. Why does it matter to me where he goes? Earth: We're going into free agency. He has a year, he has to play. But after that, I can't say it no bigger: WE ARE GOING INTO FREE AGENCY. 2020: ANTHONY DAVIS WILL BE IN FREE AGENCY."



It's hard to imagine that Davis won't sign a long-term extension with the Lakers after all the trouble he and Paul seemed to go through to get him there. The threat of the Knicks might be nothing more than leverage to ensure the Lakers offer him every last penny and keep building winning teams around him.

But if Davis and the Lakers have a disappointing season, the Knicks loom as a backup plan.