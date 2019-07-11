Lakers Rumors: Latest News on Anthony Davis, Lance Stephenson and More

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

When Anthony Davis was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, the All-Star center decided to waive a $4 million trade kicker in order for the team to have the cap space to pursue Kawhi Leonard.

The Lakers ultimately did not land Leonard—signing free agents DeMarcus Cousins and Avery Bradley instead—but Davis' agent, Rich Paul, went on SiriusXM's NBA Radio over the weekend to detail the thought process on how his client arrived at that decision, which also came with a scathing criticism of the media.

Paul said (h/t The Big Lead):



"Anthony wanted to do what's best for the team. They had to create cap space knowing that [when] they went out to get him that the depth chart would be pretty scarce. Here we are again as athletes. You can't have it both ways. The media says well you know what? If you want all your money you're greedy.

"Or when you want more money than they think you're worth, they say you're greedy. When you want to take less, like in this case he wanted to do what was best for the team because he's only been in the playoffs two years."

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times' Arash Markazi on July 1, Davis echoed some of what Paul said but also shed light on the frustrations his trade request from the New Orleans Pelicans had caused:

"It was different. Being limited to 20 to 25 minutes was definitely different. Not being able to play in the fourth quarter and close out games was a little hard for me. I wanted to go out there and help the team win. I just want to play again. I was limited last season and now I'm looking forward to getting back on the floor and being productive next year.

"My season was cut short ... I want to make this season better than the last."

Lakers Still Looking to Add More

While most free agents have found new homes by now, there is still some talent out there that the Lakers are evaluating—specifically Lance Stephenson and Marreese Speights.

Per Alex Kennedy of Hoops Hype, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel was among those who attended workouts for the two players in Las Vegas on Wednesday:

Stephenson played in 68 games with the Lakers last season, averaging 7.2 points in 16.5 minutes per game. He shot 37 percent from three-point range—one of the best numbers in his career—and could still provide a spark on defense. Vogel coached the 28-year-old while with the Indiana Pacers, and he could be a key depth piece for L.A. next season.

Speights, who turns 32 in August, is a year removed from the NBA after spending last season playing basketball in China.

Another veteran player who could provide a spark off the bench and just became available is Kyle Korver. The 38-year-old was waived by the Phoenix Suns on Monday and will consider signing with the Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks or Philadelphia 76ers once he clears waivers, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Korver, who shot a respectable 39.7 percent from three-point range last season, appears to be prioritizing a ring after 16 seasons without one in the NBA.