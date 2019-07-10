Coby White Drops 11 as Bulls Beat Hornets 75-72 at 2019 NBA Summer League

David Dow/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls improved to 2-2 in the 2019 NBA Las Vegas Summer League following a 75-72 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Despite the victory, Coby White struggled to find his touch. The No. 7 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft shot 4-of-17 from the field and 1-of-7 from three-point range en route to scoring 11 points. He found other ways to make an impact, though, collecting seven rebounds and dishing out five assists.

Daniel Gafford posted a double-double (20 points, 10 rebounds) for the Bulls, while Chandler Hutchison nearly got there with 18 points and nine rebounds.

