Tua Tagovailoa, Jerry Jeudy, Dylan Moses to Represent Alabama at SEC Media Days

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 10, 2019

SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide makes a pass against the Clemson Tigers during the College Football Playoff National Championship held at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. The Clemson Tigers defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 44-16. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)
Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

Heisman Trophy runner-up Tua Tagovailoa will be among those representing the Alabama Crimson Tide at SEC media days, which start July 15.

According to AL.com's Matt Zenitz, Jerry Jeudy and Dylan Moses will join Tagovailoa as part of the Tide's contingent in Hoover, Alabama.

Tagovailoa's inclusion is notable because Zenitz wrote he's the first Alabama quarterback to participate in the event since 2013. His presence will be a stark contrast to last year, when head coach Nick Saban declined to say whether Tagovailoa or Jalen Hurts would enter the 2018 season as the starting quarterback.

College football fans know how that situation played out.

Tagovailoa opened as the starter and threw for 3,966 yards and 43 touchdowns and the Tide reached the College Football Playoff National Championship for the fourth straight year.

The junior heads into 2019 as one of the top Heisman contenders next to Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and with Alabama once again expected to contend for a national title.

