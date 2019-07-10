Tua Tagovailoa, Jerry Jeudy, Dylan Moses to Represent Alabama at SEC Media Days

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

Heisman Trophy runner-up Tua Tagovailoa will be among those representing the Alabama Crimson Tide at SEC media days, which start July 15.

According to AL.com's Matt Zenitz, Jerry Jeudy and Dylan Moses will join Tagovailoa as part of the Tide's contingent in Hoover, Alabama.

Tagovailoa's inclusion is notable because Zenitz wrote he's the first Alabama quarterback to participate in the event since 2013. His presence will be a stark contrast to last year, when head coach Nick Saban declined to say whether Tagovailoa or Jalen Hurts would enter the 2018 season as the starting quarterback.

College football fans know how that situation played out.

Tagovailoa opened as the starter and threw for 3,966 yards and 43 touchdowns and the Tide reached the College Football Playoff National Championship for the fourth straight year.

The junior heads into 2019 as one of the top Heisman contenders next to Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and with Alabama once again expected to contend for a national title.