Video: Knicks Skip Handshake Line After Summer League Loss to Raptors

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The New York Knicks' dismal offseason continued Tuesday with an 85-73 loss to the Toronto Raptors during a summer league game in Las Vegas, and they decided to skip the postgame handshake line.

New York is now a 0-3 in summer-league play and appeared disgusted after the loss:

The losses have built up now for the franchise after it missed out on every marquee free agent during the early portion of the offseason. There isn't much hope for the team, which has missed the playoffs the last six seasons, and not shaking hands with the defending champions only served to underscore some of the frustrations.

There was at least a silver lining in the defeat, as No. 3 overall pick RJ Barrett finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and just one turnover while shooting 6-of-14 from the field.

It was his best performance of summer league after he shot an ugly 4-of-18 from the field and 1-of-8 from deep against the New Orleans Pelicans and 3-of-15 from the field and 1-of-5 from deep against the Phoenix Suns.

The Knicks will need Barrett to be far more efficient during the season if they want any chance of surprising in the Eastern Conference, and the fact that he took a step in the right direction with additional experience is a welcome sign.

Apparently, it wasn't a welcome enough sign to shake hands with the Raptors, though.