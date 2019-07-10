Report: Tyus Jones' Grizzlies Contract Offer Sheet Not Matched by Timberwolves

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJuly 10, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 9: Tyus Jones #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves handles the ball during the game against the Toronto Raptors on April 9, 2019 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jordan Johnson/Getty Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves will reportedly not match the Memphis Grizzlies' three-year, $28 million offer sheet for restricted free agent point guard Tyus Jones, cementing the 23-year-old's move to Tennessee.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news on Jones, who averaged 6.9 points, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 22.9 minutes per game last season. He also finished 17th among 99 qualified point guards in defensive real plus-minus, according to ESPN.

The ex-Duke Blue Devil played 68 games in 2018-19, starting 23.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

