Report: Tyus Jones' Grizzlies Contract Offer Sheet Not Matched by Timberwolves

Jordan Johnson/Getty Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves will reportedly not match the Memphis Grizzlies' three-year, $28 million offer sheet for restricted free agent point guard Tyus Jones, cementing the 23-year-old's move to Tennessee.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news on Jones, who averaged 6.9 points, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 22.9 minutes per game last season. He also finished 17th among 99 qualified point guards in defensive real plus-minus, according to ESPN.

The ex-Duke Blue Devil played 68 games in 2018-19, starting 23.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.