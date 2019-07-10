NBA Rumors: Latest on Potential Russell Westbrook Trade, Kyle Korver and More

Steve Dipaola/Associated Press

The 2019 NBA offseason has easily been the wildest in recent memory, and perhaps ever. While the LeBron James "Decision" offseason of 2010 remains perhaps the most memorable, this year could go down as even more of a league-defining free-agency period.

We've already seen stars like Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis and Paul George switch teams—and another big name could soon be added to the list.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, longtime Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook is looking to be traded now that George is out of town:

Westbrook would presumably like to play for a contender now that he's in his 30s, and with George out, that is no longer the Thunder.

One team Wojnarowski pointed to is the Miami Heat, where there appears to be mutual interest.

Westbrook may have actually wanted out of Oklahoma City even before George was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers. Marc J. Spears of ESPN's The Undefeated recently stated as much.

"I heard that he wanted out and that PG just beat him to the punch and neither one of them knew that the other one was thinking that way," Spears said during an appearance on ESPN's The Jump.

Though the Thunder have been playoff contenders in recent years, they haven't made it past the opening round of the postseason since the 2015-16 season. This may have been enough for both Westbrook and George to decide that trying their luck elsewhere would be the best option.

Kyle Korver to Be Waived

Though not a centerpiece star like Westbrook, shooting specialist Kyle Korver could be on the move and is likely to garner interest from contending teams. Korver was traded from the Utah Jazz to the Memphis Grizzlies and then again to the Phoenix Suns this offseason, and he will now be waived, according to ESPN.

"Korver—whose expiring contract could be waived for the cost of $3.4 million—will consider signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers once he clears waivers, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski."

The Bucks and 76ers both made the playoffs this past season and could look to add Korver as a shooter off the bench. Los Angeles could use Korver as an outside complement to Davis and James.

Korver previously played with James with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Over the course of his career, he's shot 44.3 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from 3-point range.

Marcus Morris Backing Out?

Early in free agency, forward Marcus Morris agreed to a two-year deal with the San Antonio Spurs.

However, he may now be considering backing out of that agreement, according to Wojnarowski and Spears:

As Wojnarowski pointed out, Morris is apparently considering a deal with the New York Knicks, who are trying to rework a deal with Reggie Bullock.

"The New York Knicks and free agent Reggie Bullock are re-working an original two-year, $21M deal, with both sides motivated to find an agreement with new terms," Wojnarowski said on Twitter. "Agent David Bauman and the Knicks are re-evaluating Bullock's fitness to play a full season in 2019-20."

According to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, the Knicks have a one-year deal on the table for Morris:

Last season, Morris averaged 13.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field.