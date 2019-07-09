Vince Carter Rumors: 'Long Shot' Star Returns to Hawks in Free Agency

John Amis/Associated Press

Vince Carter is hoping to return for a 22nd year in the NBA, but it's reportedly a "long shot" that he returns to the Atlanta Hawks in 2019-20, according to Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Though there have reportedly been "discussions" about a new deal, the 42-year-old won't want to sit behind the younger players on the Hawks who are expected to get significant minutes next season.

Carter had announced in April that he was returning for another year, but he was noncommittal about returning to the Hawks.

"I would like to," he said, per Vivlamore. "We'll see what happens."

Trae Young also seemed to want him back on his team for next year:

However, the Hawks have a lot of young options on the wing, including Kevin Huerter and rookies De'Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish. It would be nice to have Carter in the locker room to help these players develop, but any minutes for the veteran would take away valuable playing time for the other options.

Still, the 22-year veteran can still contribute to an NBA team even if he is no longer the star player he once was.

Carter averaged 7.4 points in 17.5 minutes per game over 76 appearances last season, shooting 38.9 percent from three-point range. If he gets consistent playing time, he could provide a boost to any team looking for depth on the perimeter next year.