Yankees News: CC Sabathia Wants a Front-Office Job with NY After He Retires

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

CC Sabathia may be retiring after the 2019 MLB season, but that doesn't mean he'll be departing the New York Yankees.

According to Brendan Kuty of NJ.com, Sabathia is interested in remaining with the team in some capacity after his playing days:

It isn't the first time Sabathia has expressed interest in staying with the team after retirement.

"I want to be a part of the Yankees still, front office, whatever, however we can work that out," he told Andrew Marchand of the New York Post in May.

If that doesn't work out, he said he could see himself getting a job in media.

"I want strongly, for sure, the Yankee thing, wherever that takes me," he said, before acknowledging his backup plans. "We will see how it shakes out, podcast and maybe a streaming show."

In the interim, Sabathia is being honored by Major League Baseball during the All-Star Game festivities and will be throwing out the first pitch.

The 38-year-old Sabathia is a six-time All-Star, was the 2007 AL Cy Young award winner and won a title with the Yankees in 2009. He's one of the best pitchers of his generation, and he'll long be remembered in New York for helping the Yankees win a title.

And he may be long remembered after that for contributing to the team in a front-office or advisory role.