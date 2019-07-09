Kevin Durant's Injury Timeline, Free-Agent Process Discussed by Nets' Sean Marks

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Kevin Durant made his commitment to the Brooklyn Nets before he even formally met with the team, Nets general manager Sean Marks said during a press conference Tuesday:

Marks declined to offer a recovery timeline for Durant's ruptured Achilles, suffered during Game 5 of this year's NBA Finals.

However, he didn't rule out Durant for the 2019-20 season.



Durant and Kyrie Irving changed the landscape of the NBA when they decided to join the Nets together this summer. It was the biggest move of the offseason until Kawhi Leonard successfully recruited Paul George to join him on the Los Angeles Clippers (and successfully convinced the Clippers to sell the farm to bring George aboard).

For the Nets, who rebuilt from the ashes of one of the most infamous and crippling trades in recent NBA memory—giving away a criminal number of draft picks to the Boston Celtics in a 2013 swap—it was the culmination of a multiyear rebuilding plan.

"We planned a couple years out that we could have an opportunity here," Marks told Chris Mannix of SI.com, referring to this year's free agency and the number of available superstars. "I think when you have a window or you have an opportunity to swing for it and take a chance, take a challenge, and you can do it with the right people, that's when you have to do it."

Not that Irving and Durant didn't bring their own challenges. Irving is coming off a season that saw his leadership qualities come into question with the Celtics. Durant suffered a major injury that will likely cost him the season. But for the up-and-coming Nets, taking on that risk was an easy decision.

"Whenever you can add this type of talent, you probably should jump at the chance to do it," Marks told Mannix. "Especially guys that want to be here. Especially them."

And if a player of Durant's caliber wants to join your organization, who really cares if he announces it on Instagram first?