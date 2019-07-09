Video: Watch Latest 'Last Chance U' Season 4 Trailer Featuring Independence CC

Tim Daniels
July 9, 2019

Independence Community College in Kansas will once again serve as the feature college football program for the Netflix documentary series Last Chance U.

The trailer for "INDY: Part 2" was released Tuesday ahead of the July 19 debut of Season 4:

East Mississippi Community College served as the host for the show's first two seasons. It shifted to Independence CC last year.

The series typically focuses on a handful of players from each featured team that have dealt with difficulties throughout their upbringing.

Linebacker Dakota Allen, who appeared in Season 2, became the first player spotlighted in the series to get drafted when the Los Angeles Rams selected him in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL draft.

Several other players from the series have been signed as undrafted free agents.

The Independence Pirates are led by head coach Kiyoshi Harris.

