Mets Offer 80% off Tickets for Rest of 2019 After Pete Alonso Won Home Run Derby

John Minchillo/Associated Press

In celebration of rookie first baseman Pete Alonso's thrilling Home Run Derby win Monday, the New York Mets are offering hugely discounted tickets for the remainder of the season.

The Mets are giving baseball fans a chance to see Alonso and the rest of the team at an 80 percent discount at Citi Field:

The promotion ends on July 12 at 11:59 p.m. ET, and it is for every home game from July 23 through Sept. 29. Also, the discount only applies to select seating in the ballpark.

Alonso, 24, clobbered 57 homers Monday night, including 23 in a dramatic final-round win over Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.:

With a .280 batting average, 30 home runs and 68 RBI on the season, Alonso is well on his way to being named National League Rookie of the Year, and he has been one of the few bright spots for a Mets team that has struggled.

At 40-50, the Mets are fourth in the National League East, and they trail the division-leading Atlanta Braves by 13.5 games.

It may be difficult to get people in the ballpark down the stretch, but by enticing them to commit to attending games early with a massive discount and the chance to see Alonso work his magic in person, the Mets are taking steps to ensure that people are still somewhat interested in the product they are putting on the field.