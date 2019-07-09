NBA Rumors: Buzz on Russell Westbrook Trade, LeBron James and More

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

The 2019 NBA offseason has been one for the history books, with an incredible number of stars and superstars switching teams. It has the feel of a video game fantasy draft, where all the big names end up on the back of jerseys with unfamiliar colors, and suddenly league also-rans get to be top contenders.

The Los Angeles Clippers of all teams now have Kawhi Leonard, the 2019 NBA Finals MVP, and Paul George, a six-time All-Star in his prime. This is an incredible development for a franchise that—for its time in L.A., at least—boasts the "Lob City" years, a couple good years with Danny Manning, Elton Brand and, well, that's basically it.

And it appears the NBA's summer of transformation might not be over.

Russell Westbrook Trade Chatter

The Oklahoma City Thunder are apparently considering parting ways with Russell Westbrook after 11 years, at his request. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Westbrook now "welcomes the idea" of a trade after the Thunder traded George to the Clippers for a breathtaking haul of picks and players. Wojnarowski says the Miami Heat have expressed interest, a team that "appeals" to Westbrook.

According to The Athletic's Sam Amick and Brett Dawson, the Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons might also be potential suitors.

Despite averaging a triple-double in each of the past three seasons, Westbrook has his flaws, chief among them a need to dominate possession of the ball and a shaky jumper. Westbrook is also 30 now, and one has to wonder how long his athletic gifts will hold up at the relentless, frenetic pace he likes to maintain.

That said, he would be an instant improvement for the Heat, who signed Jimmy Butler this offseason, or the Timberwolves, who could use a star guard to pair with Karl Anthony-Towns.

It's tougher to see how he fits in with the Rockets. Like Westbrook, James Harden has a borderline pathological need to hold onto the ball. Chris Paul is also there and would likely have to be moved in a three-team deal to clear a path for Westbrook. Plus, if Westbrook wants a clear shot at championship contention, he's better off avoiding the looming bloodbath in the Western Conference.

Any trade opportunity is also going to be hampered by Westbrook's contract. He is due roughly $124 million over the next three seasons, with a player option for $47 million in 2022, per Spotrac. Deadspin's Albert Burneko called it "as close to immovable as any contract in the NBA that doesn't have John Wall's signature on it."

Westbrook's salary is an unavoidable impediment to a blockbuster deal, but with so many teams that can legitimately claim to be championship contenders this year, it's hard to imagine some front office won't try to put its team over the top by trading for one of the league's best players, now that he's willing to go.

While We're on the Thunder...

Even if Oklahoma City can't find another team willing (or able) to take Westbrook and his enormous contract, the fallout from the George trade has already altered the team's roster. According to ESPN's Royce Young, the Thunder gave a couple of would-be veteran additions the opportunity to think things over:

"The Thunder reached agreements with Muscala and Burks to open free agency last week, but after George's stunning trade to the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City granted both players the opportunity to re-evaluate their options, league sources told ESPN.

Muscala will remain with the Thunder while Burks is signing with a different team, league sources said.

The Athletic first reported the situation and reports Burks will sign a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors."

Combine that with the Jerami Grant trade on Monday, and it's clear the Thunder are looking toward a distant future after years of a win-now mentality. The bevy of draft picks in the coming years gives them plenty of flexibility and ample opportunity to assemble a new young core of players. Even if Westbrook stays, Thunder fans can expect plenty of short-term pain in the talent-laden West as the team charts a new path forward.

LeBron James Will Play Point Guard

The Los Angeles Lakers have already made their big moves this offseason, trading for Anthony Davis and filling out the roster with smart signings like DeMarcus Cousins, Danny Green and Avery Bradley. Now that the new team has been cobbled together, the next step is seeing how the parts best fit.

Apparently, that starts with making sure LeBron James runs the show on offense, per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes:

Now, anyone who has watched James over the course of his career knows that he's no stranger to initiating the offense as a "point-forward." Calling him a point guard now just means we will see him doing more of what he's done for years in clutch situations in other periods of the game.

The decision means the Lakers aren't likely to see much Rajon Rondo in the starting lineup, which is likely a good thing, per ESPN Stats & Info:

It also means Danny Green, the presumptive starter at shooting guard, per Haynes, will be tasked with defending the other team's best (or at least quickest) guard. The signing of Avery Bradley, a tenacious defender, will also help in this regard.

And it means the rest of the NBA will have the unenviable task of guarding a certain deadly sequence over and over again, per Lakers Nation:

James is an excellent passer with a preternatural understanding of the game (and an apparent photographic memory to boot). Putting his brilliant basketball mind to use running the offense makes all the sense in the world for a team that is very different from the one that took the court last year and may need some time to work out the kinks.