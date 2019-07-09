MLB All-Star Game 2019: Start Time, Live Stream, TV Schedule and More

MLB All-Star Game 2019: Start Time, Live Stream, TV Schedule and MoreJuly 9, 2019
The crown jewel of MLB's midseason break, the 2019 MLB All-Star Game, has finally arrived. On Tuesday, some of baseball's hottest players will take to Progressive Field to show off what they've got.
Cleveland plays host to the All-Star Game for a record sixth time. Progressive Field's predecessor, Jacobs Field, hosted the event once before, in 1997. The Indians also hosted the game in 1935, 1954, 1963 and 1981, but at Municipal Stadium.
If you're wondering which team has the distinction of having the most players in the All-Star Game this year, it's the Houston Astros, with six.
There are plenty of storylines to watch for on Tuesday night. Quite a few players will make their All-Star Game debut, including the Baltimore Orioles' John Means (out of the bullpen) and the Indians' Carlos Santana, who will start at first base.
The Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout looks to make history if he can become the first player to ever win the game's MVP award three times.
MLB All-Star Game 2019
Date: Tuesday, July 9
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Location: Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio
TV: Fox
Live Stream: Fox Sports
There have been plenty of roster replacements in the days leading up to the All-Star Game, so much so that the lineups taking the field on Tuesday won't necessarily resemble the squads that were initially named.
We'll break down the players who appear in the lineup now and note those who were initially voted in.
American League Starting Lineup
1. George Springer, RF
2. DJ LeMahieu, 2B
3. Mike Trout, CF
4. Carlos Santana, 1B
5. J.D. Martinez, DH
6. Alex Bregman, 3B
7. Gary Sanchez, C
8. Michael Brantley, LF
9. Jorge Polanco, SS
10. Justin Verlander, P
Reserves
C: James McCann, White Sox
1B: Jose Abreu, White Sox
1B: Daniel Vogelbach, Mariners
2B: Gleyber Torres, Yankees
3B: Matt Chapman, A’s
SS: Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox
SS: Francisco Lindor, Indians
OF: Mookie Betts, Red Sox
OF: Joey Gallo, Rangers
OF: Austin Meadows, Rays
OF: Whit Merrifield, Royals
Bullpen
RHP: Jose Berrios, Twins
RHP: Shane Bieber, Indians
LHP: Aroldis Chapman, Yankees
RHP: Gerrit Cole, Astros
RHP: Lucas Giolito, White Sox
RHP: Shane Greene, Tigers
LHP: Brad Hand, Indians
RHP: Liam Hendriks, A’s
LHP: John Means, Orioles
RHP: Ryan Pressly, Astros
RHP: Masahiro Tanaka, Yankees
Bogaerts replaced the Texas Rangers' Hunter Pence, who is dealing with a groin injury, in the lineup.
Evan Grant @Evan_P_Grant
Hunter Pence is not playing in All-Star game. Xander Bogaerts will replace him
Torres replaced Brandon Lowe. Lowe himself replaced Tommy La Stella. Berrios got the nod for Jake Odorizzi. Bieber replaced Charlie Morton, who pitched for the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. Hendriks replaced Mike Minor, who is on rest, and Tanaka is in for Marcus Stroman.
National League Starting Lineup
1. Christian Yelich, LF
2. Javier Baez, SS
3. Freddie Freeman, 1B
4. Cody Bellinger, RF
5. Nolan Arenado, 3B
6. Josh Bell, DH
7. Willson Contreras, C
8. Ketel Marte, 2B
9. Ronald Acuna Jr., CF
10. Hyun-Jin Ryu, P
Reserves:
C: Yasmani Grandal, Brewers
C: J.T. Realmuto, Phillies
1B: Pete Alonso, Mets
1B: Max Muncy, Dodgers
2B: Mike Moustakas, Brewers
3B: Kris Bryant, Cubs
3B: Paul DeJong, Cardinals
SS: Trevor Story, Rockies
OF: Charlie Blackmon, Rockies
OF: David Dahl, Rockies
OF: Jeff McNeil, Mets
Bullpen:
RHP: Sandy Alcantara, Marlins
RHP: Walker Buehler, Dodgers
RHP: Luis Castillo, Reds
RHP: Jacob deGrom, Mets
RHP: Sonny Gray, Reds
LHP: Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers
LHP: Will Smith, Giants
RHP: Mike Soroka, Braves
LHP: Felipe Vazquez, Pirates
RHP: Brandon Woodruff, Brewers
RHP: Kirby Yates, Padres
There were fewer replacements for the National League squad than for its American League counterpart.
Muncy got the nod for Anthony Rendon, Vazquez replaced Zack Greinke, Woodruff stepped in for Josh Hader and Gray replaced Max Scherzer.
The American League skipper is Alex Cora, while Dave Roberts will manage the National League team.
