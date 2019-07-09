MLB All-Star Game 2019: Start Time, Live Stream, TV Schedule and More

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The crown jewel of MLB's midseason break, the 2019 MLB All-Star Game, has finally arrived. On Tuesday, some of baseball's hottest players will take to Progressive Field to show off what they've got.

Cleveland plays host to the All-Star Game for a record sixth time. Progressive Field's predecessor, Jacobs Field, hosted the event once before, in 1997. The Indians also hosted the game in 1935, 1954, 1963 and 1981, but at Municipal Stadium.

If you're wondering which team has the distinction of having the most players in the All-Star Game this year, it's the Houston Astros, with six.

There are plenty of storylines to watch for on Tuesday night. Quite a few players will make their All-Star Game debut, including the Baltimore Orioles' John Means (out of the bullpen) and the Indians' Carlos Santana, who will start at first base.

The Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout looks to make history if he can become the first player to ever win the game's MVP award three times.

MLB All-Star Game 2019

Date: Tuesday, July 9

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio

TV: Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports

There have been plenty of roster replacements in the days leading up to the All-Star Game, so much so that the lineups taking the field on Tuesday won't necessarily resemble the squads that were initially named.

We'll break down the players who appear in the lineup now and note those who were initially voted in.

American League Starting Lineup

John Minchillo/Associated Press

1. George Springer, RF

2. DJ LeMahieu, 2B

3. Mike Trout, CF

4. Carlos Santana, 1B

5. J.D. Martinez, DH

6. Alex Bregman, 3B

7. Gary Sanchez, C

8. Michael Brantley, LF

9. Jorge Polanco, SS

10. Justin Verlander, P

Reserves

C: James McCann, White Sox

1B: Jose Abreu, White Sox

1B: Daniel Vogelbach, Mariners

2B: Gleyber Torres, Yankees

3B: Matt Chapman, A’s

SS: Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox

SS: Francisco Lindor, Indians

OF: Mookie Betts, Red Sox

OF: Joey Gallo, Rangers

OF: Austin Meadows, Rays

OF: Whit Merrifield, Royals

Bullpen

RHP: Jose Berrios, Twins

RHP: Shane Bieber, Indians

LHP: Aroldis Chapman, Yankees

RHP: Gerrit Cole, Astros

RHP: Lucas Giolito, White Sox

RHP: Shane Greene, Tigers

LHP: Brad Hand, Indians

RHP: Liam Hendriks, A’s

LHP: John Means, Orioles

RHP: Ryan Pressly, Astros

RHP: Masahiro Tanaka, Yankees

Bogaerts replaced the Texas Rangers' Hunter Pence, who is dealing with a groin injury, in the lineup.

Torres replaced Brandon Lowe. Lowe himself replaced Tommy La Stella. Berrios got the nod for Jake Odorizzi. Bieber replaced Charlie Morton, who pitched for the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. Hendriks replaced Mike Minor, who is on rest, and Tanaka is in for Marcus Stroman.

National League Starting Lineup

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

1. Christian Yelich, LF

2. Javier Baez, SS

3. Freddie Freeman, 1B

4. Cody Bellinger, RF

5. Nolan Arenado, 3B

6. Josh Bell, DH

7. Willson Contreras, C

8. Ketel Marte, 2B

9. Ronald Acuna Jr., CF

10. Hyun-Jin Ryu, P

Reserves:

C: Yasmani Grandal, Brewers

C: J.T. Realmuto, Phillies

1B: Pete Alonso, Mets

1B: Max Muncy, Dodgers

2B: Mike Moustakas, Brewers

3B: Kris Bryant, Cubs

3B: Paul DeJong, Cardinals

SS: Trevor Story, Rockies

OF: Charlie Blackmon, Rockies

OF: David Dahl, Rockies

OF: Jeff McNeil, Mets

Bullpen:

RHP: Sandy Alcantara, Marlins

RHP: Walker Buehler, Dodgers

RHP: Luis Castillo, Reds

RHP: Jacob deGrom, Mets

RHP: Sonny Gray, Reds

LHP: Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers

LHP: Will Smith, Giants

RHP: Mike Soroka, Braves

LHP: Felipe Vazquez, Pirates

RHP: Brandon Woodruff, Brewers

RHP: Kirby Yates, Padres

There were fewer replacements for the National League squad than for its American League counterpart.

Muncy got the nod for Anthony Rendon, Vazquez replaced Zack Greinke, Woodruff stepped in for Josh Hader and Gray replaced Max Scherzer.

The American League skipper is Alex Cora, while Dave Roberts will manage the National League team.