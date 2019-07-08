Tacko Fall and Carsen Edwards Lead Celtics to Blowout Win vs. Cavaliers

The Boston Celtics remained undefeated at the Las Vegas Summer League with an 89-72 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.

Carsen Edwards led Boston with 14 points at the Thomas & Mack Center, while Dylan Windler stood out for Cleveland with 15 points and five rebounds.

Cleveland had three first-round picks in June but only one of them—Windler—was in action, as Darius Garland and Kevin Porter Jr. remain out with injuries.

Windler was at least impressive in his own right, getting hot from the outside at 3-of-5 from three-point range while featuring a quick release that will be useful in the NBA.

Naz Mitrou-Long didn't quite have the most efficient night at 3-of-14 from the field, but he helped out with 13 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Meanwhile, Tacko Fall was once again the main attraction for the Celtics as the 7'7" center looks to make the roster despite going undrafted last month.

He finished with 12 points on 5-of-5 shooting and one block, often making things look easy on both ends of the court:

His improved skill set could be enough to get him a contract going forward:

At the very least, he's a serious fan favorite in Las Vegas:

If Fall can keep up the production, he could be an impact player for Boston in the future.

The Celtics also had another notable college player in Edwards, who had three rebounds and two assists to go with his team-high 14 points.

The former Purdue star had to work for baskets, but he still showed he can win against bigger competition.

Robert Williams III also had his moments in the game with 10 points, two blocks and a steal.

Boston will take on the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, while Cleveland will face the New Orleans Pelicans in its next game Wednesday.

