2019 Home Run Derby Results: Pete Alonso Outlasts Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for Win

John Minchillo/Associated Press

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso defeated Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 23-22 in the final round of the 2019 MLB Home Run Derby on Monday at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

Alonso toppled Cleveland Indians first baseman Carlos Santana in the opening round and then Atlanta Braves left fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. in the semifinals. He's the second player from the Mets to win the Home Run Derby, joining Darryl Strawberry.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

