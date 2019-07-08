2019 Home Run Derby Results: Pete Alonso Outlasts Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for Win

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 9, 2019

Pete Alonso, of the New York Mets, watches his hit during the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Cleveland. The MLB baseball All-Star Game will be played Tuesday. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo/Associated Press

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso defeated Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 23-22 in the final round of the 2019 MLB Home Run Derby on Monday at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

Alonso toppled Cleveland Indians first baseman Carlos Santana in the opening round and then Atlanta Braves left fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. in the semifinals. He's the second player from the Mets to win the Home Run Derby, joining Darryl Strawberry.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

