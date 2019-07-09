MLB All-Star Game 2019: Rosters, Lineups and Predictions for Midsummer Classic

Bob Levey/Getty Images

The MLB All-Star Game is upon us and this year's version features an exciting mix of the biggest names in baseball along with some fresh faces looking to break out on the national stage.

Baseball fans know Mike Trout and Freddie Freeman well by now, but Jorge Polanco and Ketel Marte are among those introducing themselves to the nation on Tuesday in Cleveland. Players on both teams will try to show what they can do while also helping their league get a victory.

With the American League winning six straight times coming into this year, however, the pressure is on the National League to turn the tide in 2019.

Starting Lineups

American League

1. George Springer, RF, Astros

2. DJ LeMahieu, 2B, Yankees

3. Mike Trout, CF, Angels

4. Carlos Santana, 1B, Indians

5. J.D. Martinez, DH, Red Sox

6. Alex Bregman, 3B, Astros

7. Gary Sanchez, C, Yankees

8. Michael Brantley, LF, Astros

9. Jorge Polanco, SS, Twins

Justin Verlander, P, Astros

National League

1. Christian Yelich, LF, Brewers

2. Javier Baez, SS, Cubs

3. Freddie Freeman, 1B, Braves

4. Cody Bellinger, RF, Dodgers

5. Nolan Arenado, 3B, Rockies

6. Josh Bell, DH, Pirates

7. Willson Contreras, C, Cubs

8. Ketel Marte, 2B, Diamondbacks

9. Ronald Acuna Jr., CF, Braves

Hyun-Jin Ryu, P, Dodgers

Reserves

American League

James McCann, C, White Sox

Jose Abreu, 1B White Sox

Daniel Vogelbach, 1B, Mariners

Gleyber Torres, 2B, Yankees

Matt Chapman, 3B, Athletics

Xander Bogaerts, SS, Red Sox

Francisco Lindor, SS, Indians

Mookie Betts, OF, Red Sox

Joey Gallo, OF, Rangers

Austin Meadows, OF Rays

Whit Merrifield, OF, Royals

Jose Berrios, RHP, Twins

Shane Bieber, RHP, Indians

Aroldis Chapman, LHP, Yankees

Gerrit Cole, RHP, Astros

Lucas Giolito, RHP, White Sox

Shane Greene, RHP, Tigers

Brad Hand, LHP, Indians

Liam Hendriks, RHP, Athletics

John Means, LHP, Orioles

Mike Minor, LHP, Rangers

Charlie Morton, RHP, Rays

Ryan Pressly, RHP, Astros

Masahiro Tanaka, RHP, Yankees

National League

Yasmani Grandal, C, Brewers

J.T. Realmuto, C, Phillies

Pete Alonso, 1B, Mets

Max Muncy, 1B, Dodgers

Mike Moustakas, 2B, Brewers

Kris Bryant, 3B, Cubs

Paul DeJong, SS, Cardinals

Trevor Story, SS, Rockies

Charlie Blackmon, OF, Rockies

David Dahl, OF, Rockies

Jeff McNeil, OF Mets

Sandy Alcantara, RHP, Marlins

Walker Buehler, RHP, Dodgers

Luis Castillo, RHP, Reds

Jacob deGrom, RHP, Mets

Sonny Gray, RHP, Reds

Zack Greinke, RHP, Diamondbacks

Josh Hader, LHP, Brewers

Clayton Kershaw, LHP, Dodgers

Max Scherzer, RHP, Nationals

Will Smith, LHP, Giants

Mike Soroka, RHP, Braves

Felipe Vazquez, RHP, Pirates

Brandon Woodruff, RHP, Brewers

Kirby Yates, RHP, Padres

INJURED

Hunter Pence, DH, Rangers

Tommy La Stella, 2B, Angels

Brandon Lowe, 2B, Rays

Jake Odorizzi, RHP, Twins

Marcus Stroman, RHP, Blue Jays

Anthony Rendon, 3B, Nationals

Roster Breakdown

American League

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The starting lineup is filled with Houston Astros, which shouldn't be surprising considering the team is 57-33 at the halfway point.

Alex Bregman, Michael Brantley and George Springer have all been outstanding when in the lineup this year, while Justin Verlander got the nod to start the game thanks to his 2.98 ERA and 151 strikeouts.

"He's getting better, which sucks for us," Red Sox and AL manager Alex Cora joked, per Evan Woodbery of MLive Media Group.

With pitchers Gerrit Cole and Ryan Pressly also on the roster, there will be a lot of Houston flavor in Cleveland.

Meanwhile, the offense from the rest of the league is quite impressive.

Trout has been just as good as ever even if he doesn't get the same publicity each season:

The Angels outfielder has a .301 batting average and leads the AL in home runs (28), RBI (67) and OPS (1.098), making him easily the major-league leader in offensive wins above replacement, per Baseball Reference.

Gary Sanchez and DJ LeMahieu have helped the Yankees post the American League's best record despite injuries throughout the roster and should be ready for big games.

Polanco is also well-deserving of his spot in the starting lineup after hitting .312 to go with good defense at shortstop.

With game-changers like Mookie Betts and Francisco Lindor coming off the bench, this is quite a collection of talent.

National League

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The most notable part of the National League roster is the pitching staff.

Hyun-Jin Ryu was deservedly named the starter as the Cy Young favorite through this point of the season, posting a 10-2 record with a 1.73 ERA and 0.908 WHIP. Although he isn't much of a strikeout pitcher, he gets batters out.

Beyond that, there are several pitchers who have been regulars at this event and will get an early look at the field:

Breakout stars like Luis Castillo (2.29 ERA) and Mike Soroka (2.42 ERA) should also get a chance, while closers like Kirby Yates and Josh Hader are more than capable of dominating for an inning.

It seems like every inning, the NL will be able to utilize an elite pitcher who is in the middle of a great season.

Of course, the lineup isn't too shabby either with Christian Yelich and Cody Bellinger leading the way.

These two could create quite the MVP race down the stretch, with Bellinger totaling 30 home runs and a .336 batting average in the first half compared to Yelich's 31 home runs and a .329 average. They have both been dominating in every facet of the game and there's no reason to expect them to slow down during the All-Star break.

Ronald Acuna Jr., Josh Bell and Marte will also be among the highlights of the game, starting in their appearance at the Midsummer Classic. Pete Alonso and Kris Bryant coming in as subs will also turn some heads during the game.

Prediction

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The National League hasn't won since 2012, but this is the chance to get back on track.

There is no denying the pitching talent on display, with experienced players like Clayton Kershaw, Jacob deGrom and Zack Greinke capable of lighting it up as well as some younger players looking for the spotlight.

Additionally, the offense is loaded with seven of the top eight players in OPS across baseball on the NL roster. Even without Anthony Rendon from this list, the bats should come alive Tuesday.

Prediction: National League 4, American League 2

MVP: Cody Bellinger