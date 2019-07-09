MLB All-Star Game 2019: Rosters, Lineups and Predictions for Midsummer Classic

MLB All-Star Game 2019: Rosters, Lineups and Predictions for Midsummer ClassicJuly 9, 2019
The MLB All-Star Game is upon us and this year's version features an exciting mix of the biggest names in baseball along with some fresh faces looking to break out on the national stage.
Baseball fans know Mike Trout and Freddie Freeman well by now, but Jorge Polanco and Ketel Marte are among those introducing themselves to the nation on Tuesday in Cleveland. Players on both teams will try to show what they can do while also helping their league get a victory.
With the American League winning six straight times coming into this year, however, the pressure is on the National League to turn the tide in 2019.
Starting Lineups
American League
1. George Springer, RF, Astros
2. DJ LeMahieu, 2B, Yankees
3. Mike Trout, CF, Angels
4. Carlos Santana, 1B, Indians
5. J.D. Martinez, DH, Red Sox
6. Alex Bregman, 3B, Astros
7. Gary Sanchez, C, Yankees
8. Michael Brantley, LF, Astros
9. Jorge Polanco, SS, Twins
Justin Verlander, P, Astros
National League
1. Christian Yelich, LF, Brewers
2. Javier Baez, SS, Cubs
3. Freddie Freeman, 1B, Braves
4. Cody Bellinger, RF, Dodgers
5. Nolan Arenado, 3B, Rockies
6. Josh Bell, DH, Pirates
7. Willson Contreras, C, Cubs
8. Ketel Marte, 2B, Diamondbacks
9. Ronald Acuna Jr., CF, Braves
Hyun-Jin Ryu, P, Dodgers
Reserves
American League
James McCann, C, White Sox
Jose Abreu, 1B White Sox
Daniel Vogelbach, 1B, Mariners
Gleyber Torres, 2B, Yankees
Matt Chapman, 3B, Athletics
Xander Bogaerts, SS, Red Sox
Francisco Lindor, SS, Indians
Mookie Betts, OF, Red Sox
Joey Gallo, OF, Rangers
Austin Meadows, OF Rays
Whit Merrifield, OF, Royals
Jose Berrios, RHP, Twins
Shane Bieber, RHP, Indians
Aroldis Chapman, LHP, Yankees
Gerrit Cole, RHP, Astros
Lucas Giolito, RHP, White Sox
Shane Greene, RHP, Tigers
Brad Hand, LHP, Indians
Liam Hendriks, RHP, Athletics
John Means, LHP, Orioles
Mike Minor, LHP, Rangers
Charlie Morton, RHP, Rays
Ryan Pressly, RHP, Astros
Masahiro Tanaka, RHP, Yankees
National League
Yasmani Grandal, C, Brewers
J.T. Realmuto, C, Phillies
Pete Alonso, 1B, Mets
Max Muncy, 1B, Dodgers
Mike Moustakas, 2B, Brewers
Kris Bryant, 3B, Cubs
Paul DeJong, SS, Cardinals
Trevor Story, SS, Rockies
Charlie Blackmon, OF, Rockies
David Dahl, OF, Rockies
Jeff McNeil, OF Mets
Sandy Alcantara, RHP, Marlins
Walker Buehler, RHP, Dodgers
Luis Castillo, RHP, Reds
Jacob deGrom, RHP, Mets
Sonny Gray, RHP, Reds
Zack Greinke, RHP, Diamondbacks
Josh Hader, LHP, Brewers
Clayton Kershaw, LHP, Dodgers
Max Scherzer, RHP, Nationals
Will Smith, LHP, Giants
Mike Soroka, RHP, Braves
Felipe Vazquez, RHP, Pirates
Brandon Woodruff, RHP, Brewers
Kirby Yates, RHP, Padres
INJURED
Hunter Pence, DH, Rangers
Tommy La Stella, 2B, Angels
Brandon Lowe, 2B, Rays
Jake Odorizzi, RHP, Twins
Marcus Stroman, RHP, Blue Jays
Anthony Rendon, 3B, Nationals
Roster Breakdown
American League
The starting lineup is filled with Houston Astros, which shouldn't be surprising considering the team is 57-33 at the halfway point.
Alex Bregman, Michael Brantley and George Springer have all been outstanding when in the lineup this year, while Justin Verlander got the nod to start the game thanks to his 2.98 ERA and 151 strikeouts.
"He's getting better, which sucks for us," Red Sox and AL manager Alex Cora joked, per Evan Woodbery of MLive Media Group.
With pitchers Gerrit Cole and Ryan Pressly also on the roster, there will be a lot of Houston flavor in Cleveland.
Meanwhile, the offense from the rest of the league is quite impressive.
Trout has been just as good as ever even if he doesn't get the same publicity each season:
Yankee Hotel Foxtrot Nixon @CTowersCBS
My favorite annual baseball trend is Mike Trout very quietly playing exactly as well or even better as whoever that year's unbelievable breakout star is.
The Angels outfielder has a .301 batting average and leads the AL in home runs (28), RBI (67) and OPS (1.098), making him easily the major-league leader in offensive wins above replacement, per Baseball Reference.
Gary Sanchez and DJ LeMahieu have helped the Yankees post the American League's best record despite injuries throughout the roster and should be ready for big games.
Polanco is also well-deserving of his spot in the starting lineup after hitting .312 to go with good defense at shortstop.
With game-changers like Mookie Betts and Francisco Lindor coming off the bench, this is quite a collection of talent.
National League
The most notable part of the National League roster is the pitching staff.
Hyun-Jin Ryu was deservedly named the starter as the Cy Young favorite through this point of the season, posting a 10-2 record with a 1.73 ERA and 0.908 WHIP. Although he isn't much of a strikeout pitcher, he gets batters out.
Beyond that, there are several pitchers who have been regulars at this event and will get an early look at the field:
Bill Plunkett @billplunkettocr
#Dodgers/NL mgr Dave Roberts on tomorrow's pitching plan: "I can see, not set in stone, but I can see Clayton Kershaw following Ryu. I can see Jacob deGrom following Kershaw. ... Outside of that, it's kind of seeing how the game plays out."
Breakout stars like Luis Castillo (2.29 ERA) and Mike Soroka (2.42 ERA) should also get a chance, while closers like Kirby Yates and Josh Hader are more than capable of dominating for an inning.
It seems like every inning, the NL will be able to utilize an elite pitcher who is in the middle of a great season.
Of course, the lineup isn't too shabby either with Christian Yelich and Cody Bellinger leading the way.
These two could create quite the MVP race down the stretch, with Bellinger totaling 30 home runs and a .336 batting average in the first half compared to Yelich's 31 home runs and a .329 average. They have both been dominating in every facet of the game and there's no reason to expect them to slow down during the All-Star break.
Ronald Acuna Jr., Josh Bell and Marte will also be among the highlights of the game, starting in their appearance at the Midsummer Classic. Pete Alonso and Kris Bryant coming in as subs will also turn some heads during the game.
Prediction
The National League hasn't won since 2012, but this is the chance to get back on track.
There is no denying the pitching talent on display, with experienced players like Clayton Kershaw, Jacob deGrom and Zack Greinke capable of lighting it up as well as some younger players looking for the spotlight.
Additionally, the offense is loaded with seven of the top eight players in OPS across baseball on the NL roster. Even without Anthony Rendon from this list, the bats should come alive Tuesday.
Prediction: National League 4, American League 2
MVP: Cody Bellinger
Bellinger and Yelich Are in a Race to History
