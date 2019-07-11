Way-Too-Early 2019 Heisman Predictions

1 of 11

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia



Fromm might be the most underappreciated quarterback in the country. He had a 171.3 passer efficiency rating last year for a team that went 11-1 during the regular season, yet he didn't finish in the top 10 for the Heisman Award. Perhaps he'll be even more efficient for an undefeated team, but we've got a different Dawg in our top 10.

Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

With Damien Harris and Josh Jacobs out of the picture, it should be Najee's time to shine in Alabama's backfield. He was the Crimson Tide's most efficient rusher last season in 117 attempts, and he should put up incredible numbers with two or three times as many carries. However, the return of Tagovailoa and all five of his top targets is likely to bury Harris as a Heisman afterthought.

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

If any wide receiver is going to finish in the top 10, Jeudy is the obvious candidate. He had 1,315 yards and 14 touchdowns last season, and he could've done more if Alabama ever needed to pass in the fourth quarter. However, there have only been two receivers in the past six seasons who finished top 10 for the Heisman—Amari Cooper in 2014 and Dede Westbrook in 2016—so the odds aren't great. It doesn't help matters that he is one of four returning members of this receiving corps who had at least 40 receptions and six touchdowns last year.

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

Taylor rushed for 2,194 yards and 16 touchdowns last season and only finished ninth in the Heisman vote. Unless he somehow cranks that up to 2,500 yards and 20 touchdowns or unless Wisconsin surprises everyone by getting into the College Football Playoff hunt—CFB expert Phil Steele doesn't even have the Badgers in his preseason top 25—it's unlikely Taylor will get any additional Heisman votes this year.

Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

Like Taylor, Moore had more than 2,200 all-purpose yards last season, but that wasn't enough for him to even finish in the top 10 for the Heisman. Unless Purdue breaks through for 10 or more wins for the first time since 1979, chances are he'll be overlooked in the race for the stiff-armed trophy once again.