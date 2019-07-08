MLB All-Star Game 2019: Start Time, Roster Breakdown of 90th Midsummer Classic

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The MLB All-Star Game rosters have no shortage of star power.

The Mike Trout-led American League is looking to extend its winning streak to seven games in the first All-Star Game held in an AL ballpark since 2014.

Clayton Kershaw, Nolan Arenado and the National League will try to level the all-time series at 44 apiece with its first win since 2012 in Kansas City.

Among the other stars on display Tuesday night at Progressive Field in Cleveland are Alex Bregman, George Springer and Aroldis Chapman on the AL roster and Christian Yelich, Cody Bellinger and Javier Baez in the NL squad.

2019 MLB All-Star Game Information

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go or Fox Sports app

Roster Breakdown

American League

Mike Trout and Justin Verlander are the most recognizable names on the American League roster.

Trout is the only past All-Star Game MVP in the field, as he won that honor in back-to-back years in 2014 and 2015.

In 2014, Trout went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs and went 1-for-3 with two runs and a RBI in 2015.

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

While Trout will receive most of the spotlight in the AL starting lineup, Houston deserves its share of attention as well with Alex Bregman, who won MVP a year ago, George Springer and Michael Brantley starting.

In total, Houston has six All-Stars with Gerrit Cole and Ryan Pressly joining Verlander on the pitching staff.

The Astros players are more than deserving of those honors since they are tied for second in the wins column with 57 and hold a 7.5-game lead in the AL West.

Cole and Verlander are two of six pitchers on the AL roster with previous All-Star experience. One of those players is Chapman, who could be a valuable piece for Alex Cora to use in the final few innings.

Chapman, who is second in saves with 24, will be in contention to close for the AL along with Cleveland's Brad Hand, who has 23 saves, if the AL holds an advantage toward the end of the game.

Hand is one of four Cleveland Indians on the AL roster. Shane Bieber was named as a replacement pitcher, while Francisco Lindor is a reserve and Carlos Santana is starting at first base in his inaugural All-Star appearance.

Santana and Jorge Polanco are the two first-time All-Stars in the starting lineup, while a few reserves making their first appearances could be the difference-makers once the starters depart.

Whit Merrifield, Austin Meadows and Joey Gallo are some of the first-timers to watch off the bench, while Gleyber Torres, Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts bring some experience to the pool of reserves.

Merrifield leads the majors in hits, so he presents the potential to get on base in the latter innings to either pad the lead, or get the AL back into the contest.

Depending on how the order aligns, Merrifield could benefit from the extra-base hitting capability of Bogaerts, who is second in the league in doubles with 29.

National League

Clayton Kershaw is the most experienced All-Star on the National League roster, as he is set to appear in his eighth All-Star Game.

Nolan Arenado is second on the NL's experience chart with Tuesday marking the fifth time he's appeared in the All-Star Game.

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Arenado will be joined by Yelich, Bellinger and Baez in the heart of the NL order, which could also feature Freddie Freeman and Willson Contreras depending on how Dave Roberts wants to organize it.

Yelich, Bellinger, Freeman and Javier Baez all rank in the top 10 in home runs in the NL, so they could provide instant power in a game that typically has close margins and went to extra innings in each of the last two seasons.

Just like the AL, the NL has two All-Star rookies in its starting lineup with Ketel Marte at shortstop and Ronald Acuna Jr. in the outfield.

The NL has a handful of sluggers waiting in the wings on the bench in the form of Pete Alonso, Josh Bell and Max Muncy. The trio of first basemen will likely split time between first and designated hitter in order to receive an equal share of playing time.

Alonso, Bell and Muncy have combined for 79 home runs and 212 RBIs, and if they are placed near each other in the order, they could wreak havoc on the AL pitching staff in a short span.

Kris Bryant, Mike Moustakas and Charlie Blackmon are some of the experienced bats on the NL bench and they will be tasked with either keeping the NL ahead, or bringing it back from behind to end the AL's winning streak.

Bryant could be the key for the NL bench since he is fifth in the NL in on-base percentage and seventh in runs, one place behind Blackmon.

The NL pitching staff contains more starters than relievers, but the trio of Will Smith, Kirby Yates and Felipe Vazquez have the potential to slam the door shut on the AL lineup if the NL is ahead. The trio of closers have 73 saves between them.

In order to bridge the gap to the relievers, Roberts can call on Kershaw, Hyun-Jin Ryu, Walker Buehler, Jacob DeGrom and a few others to produce solid innings on the mound.

Some of the starters in the mix for appearances in the middle innings have the potential to deliver heat from the mound, as DeGrom, Brandon Woodruff and Luis Castillo sit in the top 10 in the NL in strikeouts.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.