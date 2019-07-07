2019 MLB All-Star Game: TV Schedule, Rosters and Top Storylines to Follow

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

A combination of Major League Baseball's established stars and best young talent will be on display Tuesday night at Progressive Field.

The All-Star rosters are headlined by veterans Mike Trout, Justin Verlander and Clayton Kershaw, but there is an influx of first-time All-Stars ready to make their impact on the game after thriving during the first half of the regular season.

A handful of the regular season's top stars reside on the National League roster, and they will be tasked with helping the NL end a six-game losing streak to the American League.

From the AL perspective, it is trying to extend its streak while playing in an AL stadium for the first time since 2014.

2019 MLB All-Star Game Information

Date: Tuesday, July 9

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Rosters

The full All-Star Game rosters can be found here on MLB.com.

Storylines to Follow

Can National League End American League Dominance?

Since 1997, the National League has only won three All-Star Games, with the trio of victories clustered together from 2010-2012.

Outside of those three triumphs, the NL has failed to conquer the AL, including in each of the last six All-Star Games.

What is even more frustrating about the AL's current six-game winning run is the last four wins, and five of the last six, occurred in NL stadiums.

The NL has not lacked the superstars capable of overturning the results trend, but it has not been able to get over the hump.

Tuesday presents one of the best chances for the NL to turn around its All-Star Game form since it has a loaded starting lineup that can get it out on the front foot.

Christian Yelich and Cody Bellinger have combined for 61 home runs and 138 RBI, and they should have opportunities to plate a few runs from the heart of the order during their time on the field, which is typically four or five innings for All-Star starters.

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The NL also has plenty of power coming off the bench in the form of Pete Alonso and Josh Bell, who are third and fourth in the majors in home runs behind Yelich and Bellinger.

All it takes is one swing of the bat from one of those sluggers to make the difference in a game that has been decided by three runs or fewer in each of the last six seasons.

The one issue the NL could run into is quality pitching since Max Scherzer and Zack Greinke have already been removed from the roster.

Due to the roster alterations, Clayton Kershaw and Jacob deGrom are the only NL pitchers with more than two All-Star Games on their resumes.

But if the NL can bridge the gap to its relievers, it has the chance to shut down the AL reserves in the latter innings.

Kirby Yates leads the majors in saves, while Felipe Vazquez and Will Smith rank in the top eight.

If the NL wants to rely on its relief pitchers, it could use starters for five innings and then call on the closers in the squad to finish off the victory, if the starting lineup puts a few early runs on the board.

How Will Large Crop of 1st-Time All-Stars Fare?

As of Sunday, 30 first-time All-Stars are set to compete in Tuesday's game after a slew of roster changes.

When the rosters were initially released, 31 players fell into that category, but since then, six first-time All-Stars, including Anthony Rendon and Tommy La Stella, were removed from the rosters.

The infusion of younger talent into the All-Star Game is great to showcase some of the top players casual fans may not have heard of.

Ketel Marte, Ronald Acuna and Jorge Polanco have the best opportunities to show off their talent from the starting lineups, while Carlos Santana gets a chance to play in his first All-Star Game in front of his home fans in Cleveland.

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Polanco is fourth in the league in hits with 111, Acuna has 104 to go along with 21 home runs and 53 RBI and Marte has 20 home runs, 53 RBI and 109 hits.

Alonso and Bell headline the first-timers on the NL bench and they are joined by Jeff McNeil, who leads the league in batting average at .356.

On the AL bench is MLB hits leader Whit Merrifield, Seattle slugger Daniel Vogelbach and Austin Meadows, who has been one of the key parts of Tampa Bay's success.

The top All-Star rookie pitcher to watch is Lucas Giolito, who is tied for the major league lead in wins with 11.

Hyun-Jin Ryu and Brandon Woodruff on the NL roster are the two other 10-game winners on the All-Star roster for the first time.

Given the sheer amount of All-Star rookies and the high level of production they have had this season, it is likely one or more make their mark on Tuesday's game and burst into the national spotlight.

Statistics obtained from MLB.com.

