Raptors HC Nick Nurse Says 'You Can't Blame' Kawhi Leonard for Joining Clippers

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 7, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 06: Head coach Nick Nurse of the Toronto Raptors attends a game between the Raptors and the Golden State Warriors during the 2019 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 6, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The city of Toronto is still reeling from Kawhi Leonard's decision to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers this offseason, leaving the Raptors after just one season and a championship. 

But his former head coach, Nick Nurse, said he understood Leonard's decision.

"I think you can't blame a guy for wanting to go home," he told reporters Saturday at the Las Vegas Summer League, per Nick Friedell of ESPN.com. "That's what he texted me today. 'I'm going home.' And I just said, 'You've changed a lot of lives, man, by what you've accomplished in Toronto. Mine especially.' And thanked him for what he did, and we'll look to the future, and we'll look to [win a title] again."

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Jazz, Celtics and Clippers Wins Highlight Saturday's SL Results

    Los Angeles Clippers logo
    Los Angeles Clippers

    Jazz, Celtics and Clippers Wins Highlight Saturday's SL Results

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Potential Landing Spots for Russ After PG's Exit

    Where do you want to see him go?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Potential Landing Spots for Russ After PG's Exit

    Where do you want to see him go?

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    How LBJ Got Beat at His Own Game

    'LeBron got totally outmaneuvered,' a Western Conference executive told B/R.

    Los Angeles Clippers logo
    Los Angeles Clippers

    How LBJ Got Beat at His Own Game

    'LeBron got totally outmaneuvered,' a Western Conference executive told B/R.

    Ken Berger
    via Bleacher Report

    What the PG Trade Means for Clippers

    Los Angeles Clippers logo
    Los Angeles Clippers

    What the PG Trade Means for Clippers

    Clipperholics
    via Clipperholics