Raptors HC Nick Nurse Says 'You Can't Blame' Kawhi Leonard for Joining Clippers

The city of Toronto is still reeling from Kawhi Leonard's decision to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers this offseason, leaving the Raptors after just one season and a championship.

But his former head coach, Nick Nurse, said he understood Leonard's decision.

"I think you can't blame a guy for wanting to go home," he told reporters Saturday at the Las Vegas Summer League, per Nick Friedell of ESPN.com. "That's what he texted me today. 'I'm going home.' And I just said, 'You've changed a lot of lives, man, by what you've accomplished in Toronto. Mine especially.' And thanked him for what he did, and we'll look to the future, and we'll look to [win a title] again."

