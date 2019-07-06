Look: Paul George Thanks Thunder, Russell Westbrook on IG After Clippers Trade

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 7, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 8: Russell Westbrook #0 and Paul George #13 of the Oklahoma City Thunder stand for the National Anthem before the game against the LA Clippers on March 8, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Paul George said goodbye to the Oklahoma City Thunder and former teammate Russell Westbrook on Saturday.

The six-time All-Star posted a farewell message on Instagram:

The Thunder agreed to send George to the Los Angeles Clippers for a package that includes five first-round draft picks, two draft-pick swaps, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski added that trade helped facilitate Kawhi Leonard agreeing to a four-year, $141 million deal with the Clippers.

George has spent the past two seasons in Oklahoma City after being acquired in a trade from the Indiana Pacers. The 29-year-old helped the team make the postseason in both seasons, though the Tunder lost in the first round each time.

Last season was the best of George's career. He finished third in NBA MVP voting after averaging a career-high 28.0 points and 8.2 rebounds and tied his career high with 4.1 assists per game.

