Look: Paul George Thanks Thunder, Russell Westbrook on IG After Clippers Trade

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Paul George said goodbye to the Oklahoma City Thunder and former teammate Russell Westbrook on Saturday.

The six-time All-Star posted a farewell message on Instagram:

The Thunder agreed to send George to the Los Angeles Clippers for a package that includes five first-round draft picks, two draft-pick swaps, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski added that trade helped facilitate Kawhi Leonard agreeing to a four-year, $141 million deal with the Clippers.

George has spent the past two seasons in Oklahoma City after being acquired in a trade from the Indiana Pacers. The 29-year-old helped the team make the postseason in both seasons, though the Tunder lost in the first round each time.

Last season was the best of George's career. He finished third in NBA MVP voting after averaging a career-high 28.0 points and 8.2 rebounds and tied his career high with 4.1 assists per game.