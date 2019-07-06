Carsen Edwards, Tacko Fall Lead Celtics Past 76ers at 2019 NBA Summer League

Carsen Edwards, Tacko Fall Lead Celtics Past 76ers at 2019 NBA Summer LeagueJuly 6, 2019
The Boston Celtics opened their 2019 Las Vegas Summer League account with a 96-82 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.
Tacko Fall made his NBA debut for the Celtics, as did 2019 second-round NBA draft pick Carsen Edwards. Fall had six points, four rebounds and one block in 10 minutes, while Edwards scored a game-high 20 points and shot 5-of-12 from beyond the arc.
Many fans were eager to see the 7'7" Fall step onto the court for Boston, and they got what they wanted to see, as the former UCF center used his massive frame to positive effect throughout the game.
His only block came in the first quarter when he swatted Haywood Highsmith's layup attempt off the backboard.
🚫 Tacko Fall of the @celtics sends it back for his 1st @NBASummerLeague block! #NBASummer https://t.co/JvfBqNIpQq
Although Fall's offensive game is still a work-in-progress, his height gives him a clear advantage. He hardly has to elevate in order to get the ball above the rim.
💥 TACKO FALL! 💥 The @celtics center flushes it home for his 1st #NBASummer points. https://t.co/Bh2YixMLBN
Nobody expects Fall to be a regular rotation option for the Celtics right out the gate. The Boston Herald's Steve Bulpett made the case for his suitability in the right situations, though:
If I'm the Celtics, I might want to find a way to get Tacko Fall onto the roster. In addition to trying to develop him. if he's active for a game and you're protecting a one-point lead in the final seconds, how nice would it be to have him defend the inbounds passer?
If nothing else, the summer league will be a great chance for Fall to audition for a spot in the NBA G League to continue developing before he's good enough to play every night in the NBA.
Edwards earned similarly positive praise, particularly for his work on the defensive end. He finished with three steals for the game.
Two really good defensive hustle plays there from Carsen Edwards. First one he just ripped it from PJ Dozier.
Carsen Edwards isn’t tall, but he's been really disruptive against ball-handlers.
First-round draft pick Grant Williams had 12 points, six rebounds and two steals, while second-year center Robert Williams III nearly had a double-double (nine points, nine boards).
Boston isn't in full-scale rebuilding mode, but the bar for success has clearly changed based on this offseason. Edwards and Williams join what was already a promising young nucleus and give president of basketball operations Danny Ainge more pieces to consider as he attempts to find a new route to title contention.
The Sixers traded up with the Celtics in order to get the draft rights to 20th overall pick Matisse Thybulle.
Thybulle was a two-time Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year at Washington but flashed some of his offensive skill Saturday. He shot 5-of-12 from the floor and 4-of-9 from beyond the arc en route to a 15-point night.
For a D first player, Matisse Thybulle is certainly showing a lot of immediate promise with his perimeter game.
Thybulle's performances in the summer league won't be enough to dispel the notion Philadelphia might have been better off targeting a more proven shooter in the first round. Floor-spacing was one of the team's biggest issues this past year, and Thybulle seemingly wouldn't address that need.
He will, however, make the Sixers even more of a nightmare to face on the defensive end, so any improvements he can make to his shooting will be an added bonus.
