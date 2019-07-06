Masai Ujiri Thanks Kawhi Leonard, Danny Green After Raptors Lose Both in FA

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Saturday was a tough day for the Toronto Raptors.

Superstar Kawhi Leonard chose to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday following the team's trade for Paul George, while Danny Green agreed to join the Los Angeles Lakers.

Despite losing two key players from their 2018-19 title-winning team, Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri released a statement thanking both for their time in Toronto.

"We are very thankful for the year that Kawhi and Danny played with us here in Toronto, and I know the city and the entire country of Canada are grateful for everything they did to help us win our first NBA Championship. On behalf of the Raptors, I say a very heartfelt thank you to Kawhi and Danny, and we send them and their families nothing but good wishes. As an organization, the Raptors will focus on the future and continue our pursuit of a second championship."

