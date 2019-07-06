Masai Ujiri Thanks Kawhi Leonard, Danny Green After Raptors Lose Both in FA

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 6, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 13: Kawhi Leonard #2 and Danny Green #14 of the Toronto Raptors react onstage after defeating the Golden State Warriors in Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals on June 13, 2019 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Saturday was a tough day for the Toronto Raptors.

Superstar Kawhi Leonard chose to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday following the team's trade for Paul George, while Danny Green agreed to join the Los Angeles Lakers.

Despite losing two key players from their 2018-19 title-winning team, Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri released a statement thanking both for their time in Toronto.

"We are very thankful for the year that Kawhi and Danny played with us here in Toronto, and I know the city and the entire country of Canada are grateful for everything they did to help us win our first NBA Championship. On behalf of the Raptors, I say a very heartfelt thank you to Kawhi and Danny, and we send them and their families nothing but good wishes. As an organization, the Raptors will focus on the future and continue our pursuit of a second championship."

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

