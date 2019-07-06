Kawhi Leonard Rumors: Clippers Official Hung Up on Son to Avoid Free-Agency Leak

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 6, 2019

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard celebrates after the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers were extremely serious about avoiding any leaks during their pursuit of Kawhi Leonard.

In fact, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, even family members of Clippers' high-ranking officials were kept in the dark. 

"I even was told by somebody as high up with the franchise, with the Clippers, that one of their sons called and asked about Kawhi and the guy hung up on his son. It was that serious," Haynes reported. "This was just how serious they were in trying to make sure they lured Kawhi, making sure they gained his trust."

That doesn't come as a major surprise after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on July 3's Get Up that teams had been informed by Leonard's camp that "if information on your presentation gets out, you're really imperiling your chance to sign Kawhi Leonard."

Leonard desired privacy as he made his decision. The Clippers provided that and a second superstar in Paul George. Those two factors—combined with Leonard's return to Southern California, near where he grew up—played the deciding role in his agreeing to sign with the Clippers.

