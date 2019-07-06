MLB Celebrity Softball Game 2019: TV Schedule, Roster Info and Preview

MLB Celebrity Softball Game 2019: TV Schedule, Roster Info and PreviewJuly 6, 2019
MLB All-Star Week is upon us, and as part of the festivities, Hall of Famers and celebrities alike will take part in the 2019 Celebrity Softball Game on Sunday evening.
The rosters have been leaking out over the last few weeks, but big names continue to be added as we approach the event.
Hall of Famer Jim Thome will take part in the event, and last year's MVP, WWE wrestler Mike "The Miz" Mizanin, returns once again to defend his title.
It's also always fun to see athletes in other sports pick up the bat, and that will be the case on Sunday as gymnast Simone Biles, NFL tight end Travis Kelce, NBA shooting guard J.R. Smith and more show what they can do with a softball.
Let's break down all the athletes and celebrities you can expect to see take to the field in the 2019 Celebrity Softball Game.
How to Watch
Date: Sunday, July 7 (broadcast nationally Monday, July 8)
Location: Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio
Time: 5 p.m., or after T-Mobile Home Run Derby
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: ESPN
Rosters
As part of the "Cleveland vs. The World" theme, the Celebrity Softball Game players will be divided into two rosters: Team Cleveland and Team World.
Needless to say, Cleveland fans will recognize more than a few famous faces on the Team Cleveland roster.
Team Cleveland
Carlos Baerga
Jim Thome
Joe Thomas
J.R. Smith
Kenny Lofton
Mike Napoli
Stipe Miocic
Mike "The Miz" Mizanin
Travis Kelce
Drew Carey
Dr. Oz
Allie LaForce
Machine Gun Kelly
Simone Biles
Quavo
Stephanie Beatriz
Travis Hafner
What the Team World roster lacks in Cleveland Indians Hall of Famers and local celebrities, it makes up for in star power.
Team World
Jennie Finch
Jamie Foxx
Anthony Mackie
Bernie Williams
Ryan Howard
Anuel AA and Daddy Yankee
Colton Underwood
Dascha Polanco
Jerry Lorenzo
Johnny Bananas
Max Greenfield
Priah Ferguson
Quincy
Scott Rogowsky
Viewers who tuned into last year's event at Nationals Park will recognize more than a few participants. Dascha Polanco, Scott Rogowsky, Jennie Finch, Mizanin, Bernie Williams, and Jamie Foxx all participated in the 2018 game. In fact, Foxx has been a longtime participant and was the winning manager in 2016.
Team World boasts an impressive array of talent. Finch is an Olympic champion in softball, while Williams and Ryan Howard are World Series champions.
Clevelanders will certainly have fun rooting on their hometown heroes and locals on Team Cleveland, which is undoubtedly the stronger team.
Former members of the 1995 Indians, one of the best teams of all time, anchor the team in Carlos Baerga, Thome, Kenny Lofton. Then there's Mike Napoli and Travis Hafner, who are both former Indians.
It's all in good fun, but if you want to back a winner, it's Cleveland over The World.
