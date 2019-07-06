MLB Celebrity Softball Game 2019: TV Schedule, Roster Info and Preview

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

MLB All-Star Week is upon us, and as part of the festivities, Hall of Famers and celebrities alike will take part in the 2019 Celebrity Softball Game on Sunday evening.

The rosters have been leaking out over the last few weeks, but big names continue to be added as we approach the event.

Hall of Famer Jim Thome will take part in the event, and last year's MVP, WWE wrestler Mike "The Miz" Mizanin, returns once again to defend his title.

It's also always fun to see athletes in other sports pick up the bat, and that will be the case on Sunday as gymnast Simone Biles, NFL tight end Travis Kelce, NBA shooting guard J.R. Smith and more show what they can do with a softball.

Let's break down all the athletes and celebrities you can expect to see take to the field in the 2019 Celebrity Softball Game.

How to Watch

Date: Sunday, July 7 (broadcast nationally Monday, July 8)

Location: Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio

Time: 5 p.m., or after T-Mobile Home Run Derby

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN

Rosters

As part of the "Cleveland vs. The World" theme, the Celebrity Softball Game players will be divided into two rosters: Team Cleveland and Team World.

Needless to say, Cleveland fans will recognize more than a few famous faces on the Team Cleveland roster.

Team Cleveland

Carlos Baerga

Jim Thome

Joe Thomas

J.R. Smith

Kenny Lofton

Mike Napoli

Stipe Miocic

Mike "The Miz" Mizanin

Travis Kelce

Drew Carey

Dr. Oz

Allie LaForce

Machine Gun Kelly

Simone Biles

Quavo

Stephanie Beatriz

Travis Hafner

What the Team World roster lacks in Cleveland Indians Hall of Famers and local celebrities, it makes up for in star power.

Team World

Jennie Finch

Jamie Foxx

Anthony Mackie

Bernie Williams

Ryan Howard

Anuel AA and Daddy Yankee

Colton Underwood

Dascha Polanco

Jerry Lorenzo

Johnny Bananas

Max Greenfield

Priah Ferguson

Quincy

Scott Rogowsky

Viewers who tuned into last year's event at Nationals Park will recognize more than a few participants. Dascha Polanco, Scott Rogowsky, Jennie Finch, Mizanin, Bernie Williams, and Jamie Foxx all participated in the 2018 game. In fact, Foxx has been a longtime participant and was the winning manager in 2016.

Team World boasts an impressive array of talent. Finch is an Olympic champion in softball, while Williams and Ryan Howard are World Series champions.

Clevelanders will certainly have fun rooting on their hometown heroes and locals on Team Cleveland, which is undoubtedly the stronger team.

Former members of the 1995 Indians, one of the best teams of all time, anchor the team in Carlos Baerga, Thome, Kenny Lofton. Then there's Mike Napoli and Travis Hafner, who are both former Indians.

It's all in good fun, but if you want to back a winner, it's Cleveland over The World.