Knicks Summer League, Dodgers Game Interrupted by 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake

Steve Marcus/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Summer League Game between the New Orleans Pelicans and New York Knicks at the Thomas and Mack Center was postponed after an earthquake hit the region Friday night. The effects were also felt at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

The matchup at the Cox Pavilion between the San Antonio Spurs and Orlando Magic was also postponed for the night after three quarters, per Josh Robbins of The Athletic.

The earthquake reportedly had a magnitude of 7.1 and occurred roughly 10 miles northeast of Ridgecrest, California.

The summer-league game between the Pelicans and Knicks was originally set resume after the scoreboard and speakers hanging over the court stopped swaying, according to Cassidy Hubbarth on the ESPN broadcast.

Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reported the game between the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets originally scheduled to take place at the Thomas and Mack Center has been moved to Cox Pavilion, but Altitude TV's Vic Lombardi later reported the game was cancelled.