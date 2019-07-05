Video: Zion Williamson Rips Rebound from Kevin Knox, Throws Down Epic Dunk

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 6, 2019

New Orleans Pelicans first-round NBA draft pick Zion Williamson smiles at his introductory news conference at the team's practice facility in Metairie, La., Friday, June 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans rookie forward Zion Williamson is already showing off his immense power in the 2019 Las Vegas NBA Summer League, stealing a rebound away from the New York Knicks' Kevin Knox before throwing down a vicious dunk Friday night.

The Pelicans used the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft on Williamson after his standout freshman season at Duke that saw him win consensus National College Player of the Year honors.

He wasn't heavily involved in the game's early minutes, but he started to become more aggressive as the first quarter went on, highlighted by his rip-away from Knox.

The summer league isn't going to make or break anything for Zion. But a strong performance—especially one with Los Angeles Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis in attendance in Las Vegas—is only going to build the hype.

He tallied 11 points through his first nine minutes.   

