Eli Manning Named Giants Starting QB over Daniel Jones for Week 1 vs. Cowboys

Frank Victores/Associated Press

Eli Manning will be the New York Giants' starting quarterback for a 16th season.

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur made it clear Friday that rookie Daniel Jones' performance during the preseason has not prompted the organization to tweak the depth chart, per Newsday's Bob Glauber:

"Eli's our starter, and we're getting Daniel ready to play. (Jones) has done a good job in the preseason. He's getting better and he's going to continue to do that, so that at whatever time we need him to play, he'll be ready."

This season is the last on the 38-year-old's contract, per Spotrac, and the Giants selected Jones sixth overall in this year's draft. Manning is presumably on the clock.

However, even though that is the outside perception, the two-time Super Bowl champion is not bothered.

In late June, Manning dismissed any notion that he was in a quarterback competition with Jones while appearing on NFL Network's Total Access (h/t NFL.com's Kevin Patra):

"I don't feel like it's a competition. I feel like I've got to do my job and I've got to compete every day and try to get better every day. That's the way it's been my whole life and that's just the way I've always approached practice every day to improve, earn my place on the team, to earn the respect of the teammates and do it each year."

Manning's ease could have come from the persistent public backing he received from general manager Dave Gettleman and head coach Pat Shurmur.

Gettleman told reporters in March, according to the New York Post's Paul Schwartz, that it's a "crock" to believe Manning is washed up or overpaid. Shurmur followed that by telling reporters, according to the New York Daily News' Pat Leonard, in May that the Giants "have a starter in Eli."

Even as recently as Week 2 of the preseason, owner John Mara and Shurmur threw their weight behind Manning:

Jones may be the future of the franchise, but Manning is in no hurry to relinquish the post.

"I'm not rushing into retirement," Manning told NOLA.com's Rod Walker, adding, "I'm going to play it for as long as I think I can hang with these guys."

While New York staggered to a 5-11 record last season, Manning tossed for 4,299 yards, 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions on 66 percent completion. He will be put even more under a microscope this season as the pressure is on to make the passing attack go since the team traded away star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to Cleveland in March.