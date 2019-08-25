Case Keenum Beats out Dwayne Haskins to Be Named Redskins' Starting QB

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

It will be Case Keenum under center for Washington against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 after coach Jay Gruden tabbed the veteran journeyman as the starting quarterback over rookie Dwayne Haskins on Sunday.

This should come as no surprise, as NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported on Aug. 19 that Keenum was expected to open the season as the starter.

Keenum was acquired from the Denver Broncos back in March with Alex Smith and Colt McCoy each rehabbing their respective leg injuries.

A career 26-28 starter, Keenum put himself on everyone's radar with a phenomenal 2017 campaign.

Though he was initially third on the Minnesota Vikings' depth chart that season, injuries to Teddy Bridgewater and Sam Bradford forced Keenum into action. He went 11-3 as a starter during the 2017 regular season and ultimately led the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game.

That performance earned him a two-year, $36 million contract in Denver.

His time with the Broncos would not last long, though. Keenum completed 62.3 percent of his passes last year for 3,890 yards, 18 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, with the team going 6-10 while finishing in third place in the AFC West.

The Broncos opted to go in a different direction earlier this offseason, acquiring Super Bowl XLVII MVP Joe Flacco.

Now, Keenum is on his fifth team in six seasons.

Although Washington traded for Keenum, he was hardly a lock to be the opening-day starter. Washington used the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft on Haskins. Gruden made it clear in May that the former Ohio State star would have the opportunity to win the starting job.

In the end, though, Gruden and Co. went with the veteran Keenum.