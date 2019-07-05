Gianluigi Buffon: Playing with Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus Is 'Splendid Gift'

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Gianluigi Buffon has said it will be a "splendid gift" to play with Cristiano Ronaldo following his return to Juventus.

The Italian rejoined the Serie A champions on Thursday on a one-year contract, having spent last season with Paris Saint-Germain.

Per Goal's Ryan Benson, Buffon was asked about getting the chance to play alongside Ronaldo and said:

"It's beautiful. At the end of my career I was able to play with Neymar and [Kylian] Mbappe thanks to Paris Saint-Germain, now it will happen with Cristiano Ronaldo thanks to Juventus.

"I think that for players with my experience and with my history, to be able to end the career in such a way is a splendid gift."

Buffon was given a hero's welcome upon his return to the club:

The goalkeeper joined Juventus in 2001 and spent 17 seasons in Turin during his first spell, becoming one of the club's most legendary players in the process:

He revealed that Giorgio Chiellini and Wojciech Szczesny offered him the captaincy, which he inherited from Alessandro del Piero in 2012, and the No. 1 shirt, respectively.

The 41-year-old thanked them for doing so, but added:

"I am here to contribute as I have always done, not to take anything away from someone. The first-choice goalkeeper of Juve must have the number one and Giorgio, who is my brother, must be captain.

"I took number 77, which is in my history and in the history of Parma. That was the shirt that took me to Juventus and it was something that inspired me."

Buffon is likely to play a back-up role to Szczesny this season, but he'll be hoping Ronaldo can help deliver the one title that has long eluded him in his storied career, the UEFA Champions League.

The Portugal star has won the competition five times, four with Real Madrid and once with Manchester United, and he's the Champions League's all-time top scorer with 126 goals in 162 games.

Ronaldo failed to take Juventus past the quarter-finals last season as they were knocked out by Ajax, but with him in the side the Bianconeri can't be written off.