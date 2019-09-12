Le'Veon Bell, Robby Anderson's Fantasy Outlook vs. Browns with Sam Darnold Out

Mark Brown/Getty Images

The New York Jets offense has been thrown for a loop after quarterback Sam Darnold was ruled out of Monday's game against the Cleveland Browns due to mononucleosis.

While Gang Green scramble to stay afloat without Darnold, fantasy owners are going to have questions about what to do with their Jets assets in his absence.

Even with raised expectations coming into 2019, Darnold hadn't yet proved himself worthy of being a fantasy starter in standard leagues. If you had him under center last week, hopefully the rest of your team was loaded with talent to have any hope of competing for a W. The second-year QB finished 28-of-41 passing for 175 yards and a touchdown without an interception in the 17-16 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The most obvious winner from Darnold's absence are fantasy players who had Le'Veon Bell among their running backs. The 27-year-old has long been one of the most productive fantasy options throughout his career, including in his last full season with the Pittsburgh Steelers:

Factoring in the drop-off from playing with Ben Roethlisberger to Darnold—or now Trevor Siemian—Bell will still be an asset in the fantasy realm because of his versatility. The three-time Pro Bowler had 742 touches in his final two seasons with the Steelers, despite playing on a team that also had Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Opposing defenses will be more focused on Bell than ever before, possibly limiting his average yards per touch, but head coach Adam Gase will have to keep feeding him the rock.

By virtue of the number of times Bell will get the ball, he remains a solid RB2 for your team in Darnold's absence. It is, however, worth monitoring that Bell will sit out Thursday's practice due to shoulder soreness. Gase told reporters that Bell will undergo an MRI but was "optimistic" the injury is not serious. It might be worth keeping an eye on backup Ty Montgomery.

Siemian is a useful backup for an NFL roster, but in the fantasy world, you're better off exploring the waiver wire because there will be a better quarterback available if you need one.

On the losing side of the spectrum, Robby Anderson will likely see his production plummet with Siemian running the offense. The 26-year-old has been an erratic player throughout his career anyway. Last season he had six games with five or fewer targets and had seven straight games with three or fewer receptions.

When Anderson was at his best in 2017 (941 yards and seven touchdowns on 63 receptions), the Jets had Josh McCown as their starting quarterback.

Siemian was the primary starter for the Denver Broncos in 2016 when Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders both had over 1,000 receiving yards, so it's not impossible for Anderson to succeed.

But if fantasy owners are betting on anyone other than Bell to make an impact, they will be sorely let down.