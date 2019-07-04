Knicks Rumors: Vince Carter, Lance Thomas Candidates for Final Roster Spot

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The New York Knicks are reportedly weighing multiple options to fill the final spot on their 15-man roster prior to the 2019-20 season.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, forward Lance Thomas is the favorite to land the job after appearing in 46 games for the Knicks last season. Eight-time All-Star Vince Carter is also a candidate to join the team.

Carter, 42, is the oldest player in the NBA, and he announced in June that the 2019-20 season would be his final NBA campaign.

Vinsanity appeared in 76 games for the Atlanta Hawks last season and made nine starts. He averaged 7.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 41.9 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Carter was an All-Star for eight straight seasons from 1999-2000 through 2006-07 with the Toronto Raptors and New Jersey Nets. Since leaving the Nets after the 2008-09 season, he has played for the Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings and Hawks.

Although he has not averaged more than 8.0 points per game in any of the past five seasons, Carter could be a valuable addition to New York's roster.

He boasts career averages of 17.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists over 1,481 career regular-season games and has appeared in 88 playoff games as well.

Only Robert Parish, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki and John Stockton have appeared in more career NBA regular-season games than Carter.

New York has a young roster that includes the likes of RJ Barrett, Kevin Knox, Dennis Smith Jr., Frank Ntilikina and Mitchell Robinson, all of whom could benefit from Carter's tutelage.

Although the Knicks failed to sign a big-fish free agent like Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving or Kawhi Leonard this offseason, they have been active with reported agreements to sign forwards Julius Randle, Bobby Portis and Taj Gibson and guards Elfrid Payton, Wayne Ellington and Reggie Bullock.

New York doesn't have a specific positional need, but Thomas' versatility as a small forward or power forward could come in handy if the Knicks re-sign him.

The 31-year-old veteran has played eight NBA seasons, spending the last four-and-a-half campaigns with the Knicks. He averaged 4.5 points and 2.5 rebounds per game last season and owns career averages of 5.2 points and 2.6 rebounds.