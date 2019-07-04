Andre Iguodala Trade Rumors: Grizzlies Exploring Market for Ex-Warriors SF

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Memphis Grizzlies do not plan to buy out Andre Iguodala's contract and are instead exploring the ex-Golden State Warriors forward's trade market, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

MacMahon noted the Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks are among the teams with interest in the 35-year-old veteran.

Following the departure of two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant, Golden State agreed to trade Iguodala to Memphis on Sunday in order to create cap space and complete the sign-and-trade for All-Star guard D'Angelo Russell. Iguodala has one year and $17.2 million remaining on his contract, per Spotrac.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith reported Monday (h/t NBC Sports Bay Area's Drew Shiller) that Iguodala was expected to pursue a buyout from the Grizzlies and planned on joining LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Ramona Shelburne of ESPN pointed out Iguodala has a connection to the Lakers organization:

Iguodala, of course, played a key role in the rise of the Warriors.

After signing with the team in 2013, the 2012 All-Star was a starter in his first season in the Bay but wound up accepting a reserve role—aka the "Bench Boss"—when Steve Kerr took over as head coach in 2014. That would help jumpstart a historic five-year run.

Iguodala played a key role in Golden State reaching five consecutive NBA Finals from 2015 to 2019 and winning three championships in the process. He was named Finals MVP during the first title run thanks to his defense on then-Cleveland Cavaliers superstar James.

He most recently was a member of the Warriors' iconic "Hamptons Five" small-ball lineup.

Although he has been bothered by injuries in recent years, Iguodala remained effective through the end of his Golden State tenure. He is coming off a regular season in which he averaged 5.7 points on 50.0 percent shooting, and he contributed 9.8 points per game on 49.4 percent shooting during the postseason.

Iguodala came through clutch both on offense and defense throughout the playoffs:

As the Grizzlies explore Iguodala's market, it's worth noting Houston nearly signed the veteran as a free agent back in 2017.