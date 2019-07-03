Kendrick Perkins: Kevin Durant 'Never Bounced Back' from Draymond Green Incident

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Kevin Durant and Draymond Green both publicly said they had moved on from their November altercation that resulted in Green in being suspended for a game.

It appears as though Durant may not have.

On Wednesday's episode of ESPN's The Jump, Kendrick Perkins said Durant "never bounced back" from the incident.

"I think the Warriors had a chance to sign KD back, but when that situation occurred—and the Warriors tried to clean it up by suspending Draymond—but they suspended Draymond and then about two months later, the owner comes back out and says he wants Draymond there for life. It's hard to say they took him for granted, but I think he felt like it was best for him to leave. It's hard to overcome that. Those were some harsh words."

Perkins went on to say he never experienced anything to the degree of Green's comments toward Durant, which reportedly included him calling KD a "b--ch" and saying the Warriors could win without him, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Durant and Green appeared to put the incident behind them, but Durant ultimately chose to head to the Brooklyn Nets this summer.