2019 MLB All-Star Roster: Complete AL, NL Lineups and Game Schedule

The American League will look to extend its winning streak in the MLB All-Star Game to seven Tuesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

The AL has won the last four exhibition events in away parks, with Cleveland becoming the first AL host since Minnesota in 2014.

Although the AL holds the recent advantage in the All-Star Game, it only has one more overall win than the National League going into the 90th edition of the event.

Each of the last three All-Star Games to be held in AL parks have been at the stadiums of AL Central clubs. The NL's last victory came in Kansas City in 2012.

MLB All-Star Game Rosters

MLB All-Star Game Schedule

Date: Tuesday, July 9

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

American League Makes Lineup Changes

The first set of changes to an All-Star Game roster occurred Wednesday when the American League replaced three players.

Tampa Bay's Brandon Lowe came in for Los Angeles' Tommy La Stella at second base, Boston's Xander Bogaerts took the roster spot of Texas' Hunter Pence and Minnesota's Jose Berrios claimed the place that belonged to teammate Jake Odorizzi.

On top of the three alterations, the AL named Boston's J.D. Martinez as the starting designated hitter in the absence of Pence.

Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register pointed out La Stella suffered a shin contusion in Tuesday's game against Texas, while Odorizzi suffered a blister on his right hand against Oakland Tuesday, which led to Minnesota placing him on the 10-day injured list.

Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reported Pence aggravated a right groin strain during a rehab assignment Monday.

Each of the three replacements was deserving of an All-Star spot from the start. Lowe is tied with La Stella for most home runs among AL second basemen, Bogaerts is hitting .301 with 16 home runs and 58 RBI, and Berrios is 8-4 with 102 strikeouts and a 2.89 ERA.

After the changes, Tampa Bay has three All-Star participants, while Boston and Minnesota have two each.

Bregman Aiming to Repeat As MVP

Only two previous All-Star Game Most Valuable Players are on the rosters for the 2019 edition, and both of them play for the American League.

Alex Bregman won the MVP award a year ago, and he is looking to replicate Mike Trout's back-to-back honors from 2014 and 2015.

Bregman's recent form suggests he will make some type of impact for the AL from the starting lineup.

Since the start of June, the Houston Astros star has recorded six multiple-hit games, and he had two three-hit performances on June 25 and 28.

In 55 plate appearances at Progressive Field, Bregman has 12 hits, 11 RBI, four doubles and a pair of triples and home runs.

Given he will be handed at least two chances to bat from the starting lineup, the 25-year-old has a chance to extend his strong form at the plate into Cleveland.

If he gets on base and is able to drive in a run or two, Bregman will put himself in a good position to achieve the rare feat of successive MVP awards.

