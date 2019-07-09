Ranking the Greatest Chicago Cubs Since 2000

0 of 11

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo have been quite the dynamic duo over the past four-plus seasons, but does either one rank as the best Chicago Cub of the 21st century?

In filling out the top 10 for the franchise's recent history, we considered five main factors: All-Star Game selection, awards (MVP, Rookie of the Year, Cy Young, Gold Glove and Silver Slugger), Baseball Reference wins above replacement (WAR), length of tenure with the Cubs and team success while on the roster.

The first two data points let us know how well each player stacked up against his peers at that time—even though All-Star selections are much more of a popularity contest than a true measurement of which players were most deserving. To make up for that, WAR is the most heavily weighted factor, as that is the better barometer of value added.

Tenure is included because a B-plus player for 11 seasons could be deemed better than, say, four years of a perennial All-Star. And as for team success, we looked at whether the squad clearly improved (or clearly got worse) after acquiring or promoting the player.

One other quick note: Only statistics accumulated since the start of the 2000 season were considered, even if the player was on the Cubs roster before the turn of the millennium. Among players considered, that only applies to 1998 NL MVP Sammy Sosa and 1998 NL Rookie of the Year Kerry Wood. Each of those two is lower in the rankings than they would have been if pre-2000 stats were included.