NBA Rumors: Breaking Down Buzz on DeMarcus Cousins, Danny Green, Marcus Morris

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

While the first night of NBA free agency was a glorious, frenzied explosion of signings, trades and unexpected moves, the days since have been all about one man: Kawhi Leonard. But while the league waits to see where the superstar lands, a few other players remain on the market.

Let's break down the buzz on three of them.

DeMarcus Cousins

Scott Threlkeld/Associated Press

There hasn't been much of a market for DeMarcus Cousins, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN—and he's even switched his agent in the wake of that development—so Boogie is taking matters into his own hands.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium said on NBA TV (h/t Jeff Garcia of News4 San Antonio) that Cousins was in contact with San Antonio Spurs star DeMar DeRozan.

"I'm told he's had direct communication with stars from other teams, one being DeMar DeRozan of the Spurs," Charania said. "I think eventually something will open up for DeMarcus Cousins, but like the rest of the league, he's going to be waiting on Kawhi Leonard."

A Spurs frontcourt of Cousins, LaMarcus Aldridge and DeRozan would be interesting, though it's not exactly a modern setup, given the lack of spacing that group would have. With all three players generally at their best operating in the mid-range or the post and able to score out of isolation, there could be some fit issues.

The Spurs also don't have the cap space or roster spots available to bring aboard Cousins, though a trade or two could address that issue if they have interest. And with Jakob Poeltl and Aldridge the team's top big men, adding another center would make sense.

So Cousins may be calling players such as DeRozan, but it's hard to imagine the Spurs would call him back. There are more natural marriages for Cousins than San Antonio.

Danny Green and Marcus Morris

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Two players who could be linked this offseason are Danny Green and Marcus Morris, with both players ostensibly waiting to see where Leonard signs and which teams are left with cap space after he does.

Mike Fisher of 247Sports reported Tuesday: "League sources suggest ... that the [Mavericks] are showing interest in closing deals on both Danny Green and Marcus Morris ... Green is the next big domino to fall."

Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News added: "Confirmed Mavs' interest in Marcus Morris, first reported by Fisher, but also am told the Mavs have 'a few ahead' of Morris. Mavs are not expecting Danny Green news until [Wednesday] at soonest."

It's long been believed that Green's decision would be impacted by Leonard's decision, given that his podcast's Twitter account listed the Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers and the Mavericks as teams Green was considering. Two of those organizations are still in the hunt for Leonard's services, and it's easy to imagine Green will stay in Toronto if Leonard returns.

If Leonard chooses the Clippers and they can't clear the cap space to also add Green, however, he would immediately become a popular target for teams with cap room, such as the Lakers and Mavericks. It's possible, of course, that Green won't wait around for his long-time teammate.

As Townsend noted, "Green's podcast co-host and longtime friend Harrison D. Sanford said Tuesday on 105.3 FM The Fan that Green has reached the point where 'he's considering not waiting' for Leonard's decision."

Plenty of teams covet 3-and-D wings like Green, and the Mavericks likely would sign him immediately, as they remain out of the Leonard sweepstakes. Nabbing both Green and Morris would be an excellent close to free agency for the Mavericks, helping to round out a solid supporting cast around Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis.

Morris would likely come off the bench for the Mavericks as a backup 4, unless the Mavs transition Porzingis to center. Regardless, he's a solid player capable of getting buckets in isolation or spacing the floor (37.5 percent from three last season).

Green and Morris are the best remaining role players on the market, and if Dallas can nab both, it would be a major coup (and a major bummer for the teams that miss out on Leonard). It still seems likely that both players will wait out Leonard's decision, however, hurting Dallas' chances to land the pair.