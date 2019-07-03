Former Manchester City, Barcelona Star Yaya Toure Signs for Qingdao Huanghai

Lynne Cameron/Getty Images

Qingdao Huanghai have completed the signing of Ivory Coast and Manchester City legend Yaya Toure, it was confirmed on Wednesday.

The Transfermarkt China Twitter account shared an image of the midfielder with the jersey of his new club:

Toure posted a statement about the move on his website. Here is a section of it:

"I am very happy to be part of the Huanghai family here in Qingdao, China. The club owner Mr. Wang and everyone here at the club make me feel at home. The fans have also been fantastic and showed so much love! I would like to take this opportunity to thank the club owner and staff for their warm welcome and my Chinese agent for the great care and support.

"I believe my experiences in football will offer something new to this growing club and together we can make great history! I can't wait to let my football do the magic once again, let's enjoy football together!"

Per Tom Matson of Goal, in May it was widely reported that Toure would be retiring from football after comments from his agent, although he denied that was the case, saying he would continue to play if he was able to find an appropriate club.

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It? Right Arrow Icon

Toure's previous club was Olympiakos, although his contract with the Greek giants was terminated in December; the 36-year-old only made five appearances for the team.

The midfielder is best remembered for his spells with City and Barcelona, though. With the latter, he won the UEFA Champions League and two La Liga titles before making the switch to the Premier League.

At City, he became a club legend, helping the team to three Premier League crowns. Toure scored some incredible goals in an eight-year spell with the club:

Qingdao Huanghai are in the second tier of Chinese football and in a strong position to push for promotion in 2019. They are top of China League One at the halfway stage of the campaign and have a four-point lead to Guizhou Zhicheng in second spot.

Toure's arrival will come as a boost to the team. While he may not be as dynamic as was in his heyday, the Ivorian's passing range, experience and eye for goal should see him thrive in Chinese football.