Jimmer Fredette Struggles, Warriors Fall to Lakers During 2019 Summer League

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Jimmer Fredette's strong NBA summer league start did not continue Tuesday as the 2010-11 Naismith College Player of the Year posted five points on 2-of-6 shooting for the Golden State Warriors in a 100-90 defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers in the California Classic.

Fredette began the summer with 14 points in 17 minutes against the Sacramento Kings on Monday. However, the No. 10 overall pick of the 2011 NBA draft committed three turnovers and finished minus-27 in just 16 minutes at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, during this outing.

The ex-BYU star played 235 games over five NBA seasons before joining the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association in 2016. He didn't wait long to make a tremendous impact, averaging 37.6 points and 8.2 rebounds per game during the 2016-17 season.

Fredette played two more CBA seasons and posted 36 points per game in his most recent campaign before signing with the Phoenix Suns at the tail end of last season. In six games, Fredette scored 3.7 points on 27.6 percent shooting in 10.8 minutes per contest. The Suns declined his 2019-20 player option after the season, and the Warriors picked him up for summer league play.

Although this performance was a disappointment, Fredette still has at least five games (one in Sacramento, California and four in Las Vegas) left on the ledger and perhaps more if the Warriors advance in the summer-ending tournament.

Elsewhere, Zach Norvell Jr. posted 20 points and Devontae Cacok added 16 points, 12 rebounds and five steals in 20 minutes off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers, who improved to 1-1.

Eric Paschall led the Dubs with 18 points, and Damian Jones, who began last year as the Warriors' regular-season starter, added 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Warriors return to the Golden 1 Center to face the Miami Heat at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The Lakers and Sacramento Kings will follow after that matchup's conclusion.