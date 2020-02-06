Report: Warriors Trade D'Angelo Russell to T-Wolves for Andrew Wiggins, Picks

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

D'Angelo Russell's time in Golden State was short-lived.

The Warriors traded the star guard to Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday in exchange for Andrew Wiggins, a 2021 protected first-round pick and a 2022 second-round pick, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman will also head to Minnesota as part of the blockbuster deal.

Russell, 23, was acquired by the Warriors in a sign-and-trade with the Brooklyn Nets this offseason, shocking the NBA world, with teams like the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers expected to be his primary suitors.

There were questions about how Russell and Steph Curry would coexist on both ends of the floor, especially defensively, as neither player is stout on that end.

Offensively, it always seemed likely the Warriors would work more pick-and-roll into their scheme to highlight Russell's strengths, while Curry would be asked to play off the ball a bit more as well, which didn't seem like a stretch given his effectiveness as a shooter coming off screens.

With Klay Thompson recovering from an ACL tear and Kevin Durant now in Brooklyn, the Warriors had to make the Russell-Curry partnership work. Those plans hit a snag, however, with Curry missing most of the season with a broken left hand.

And while Russell averaged 23.6 points and 6.2 assists with the Warriors, shooting 43 percent from the field and 37.4 from three, it always seemed likely he was a candidate to be traded ahead of the deadline for a more natural fit within the Warriors scheme, as the Warriors attempt to restock for a playoff run next season.

Marc Stein of the New York Times went so far as to say over the summer that a Russell trade was inevitable at some point this season:

So it's on to his third team in the past year, where he'll bring his scoring and playmaking out of the pick-and-roll. Russell was never a natural fit in Golden State. A change of scenery should benefit both sides.

And Minnesota finally gets its man. The Wolves were hot on the trail of Russell in free agency, hoping to pair him with Karl-Anthony Towns to create a dynamic inside-outside duo, only to see Russell shockingly sign with Golden State instead.

But Minnesota has landed him now, making them an intriguing team to watch for one of the final playoff spots in the West. It's a long shot, given the hole they dug themselves in, but the combination of Russell and Towns should create headaches for opposing defenses.