Goran Dragic Says He's Re-Signing with Heat on Reported 2-Year, $37.4M Contract

    Goran Dragic is back in Miami.

    The veteran point guard announced on Twitter that he is staying with the Heat:

    He reportedly signed a two-year, $37.4 million deal with the Heat on Friday, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

    The second year is a team option, per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press.

    It appeared Dragic would be leaving the Heat last offseason, as it was originally believed he was headed to the Dallas Mavericks in the sign-and-trade that sent Jimmy Butler to the Miami Heat and Josh Richardson to the Philadelphia 76ers. Moving Dragic's $19.2 million salary for the 2019-20 season would have allowed the Heat to absorb Butler's max contract.

    But in a weird twist, the Mavericks claimed they had agreed to take on Derrick Jones Jr. and Kelly Olynyk, not Dragic, and didn't want to absorb the veteran point guard's cap hit. The salaries of Jones and Olynyk wouldn't have cleared the requisite cap space Miami needed, nor did the Heat reportedly want to part with Jones, so the deal fell apart. 

    However, the Heat eventually pulled off an elaborate four-team trade to get Butler to Miami, trading Hassan Whiteside to the Portland Trail Blazers for Meyers Leonard and Maurice Harkless. Miami then moved Harkless and a protected 2023 first-round pick to the Los Angeles Clippers. Clearing off the salaries of Whiteside and Harkless allowed Miami to complete the deal, and it was believed Dragic would remain in Miami. 

    And now he is for at least another season.

    Keeping Dragic made sense for Miami. The 34-year-old was solid for the Heat last season, averaging 16.2 points, 5.1 assists, 3.2 rebounds per game, shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from three. He was excellent in the postseason, moving into the starting lineup and registering 19.1 points and 4.4 assists as the Heat reached the NBA Finals.

    He was also an All-Star in the 2017-18 season.

    So Miami is keeping a solid veteran in Dragic who can score on all three levels and facilitate for his teammates.

